New Washington DC Meeting - Saturday
Georgetown Neighborhood Library
Your room reservation request for Meeting Room 1 (10-80 Person Capacity) at Georgetown Neighborhood Library has been approved, and your room reservation is now confirmed.
Monthly Meeting
Targeted Justice
Meeting Room 1 (10-80 Person Capacity) on Saturday, July 11, 1:00PM - 3:15PM
Address: 3260 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20007.
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Harald Brems - Vice President for Europe
Officers at Targeted Justice
https://targetedjustice.com/officers
https://targetedjustice.com/officers
These are the people working for you. They have never been paid a single dime for their many hours of work. Can you please send a note of thanks to them?
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Brief History of the Illuminati & New World Order
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Where can I download a copy of the new lawsuit?
https://targetedjustice.com/lawsuits