Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Your room reservation request for Meeting Room 1 (10-80 Person Capacity) at Georgetown Neighborhood Library has been approved, and your room reservation is now confirmed.

Monthly Meeting

Targeted Justice

Meeting Room 1 (10-80 Person Capacity) on Saturday, July 11, 1:00PM - 3:15PM

Address: 3260 R St. NW, Washington, DC 20007.

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Harald Brems - Vice President for Europe

Officers at Targeted Justice

https://targetedjustice.com/officers

https://targetedjustice.com/officers

These are the people working for you. They have never been paid a single dime for their many hours of work. Can you please send a note of thanks to them?

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Brief History of the Illuminati & New World Order

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