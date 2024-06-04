Eva in Budapest, Hungary

New TI Video - please share!

https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila/status/1797753490049044865

If you would like to participate in our TI video’s - please send your 10 second testimony to: TJustice2@proton.me

The file must be under 25MB.

By submitting your video clip, you are authorizing Targeted Justice to use it.

We are especially looking for video clips from international countries.

Targeted Action 2024

It’s time to demand an end to the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP): the targeted individual program. Join us in Colorado.

@TargetedJustice

Colorado - Aug. 28-30, 2024.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

8/28 - BROTHERLY LOVE TI MEET UP, Theme: Plan for PEACE

8/29 - TI WORLD DAY TARGETED ACTION 2024 Morning Awareness Event - Flyer Distribution/Shriever/Peterson Air Force Bases

RALLY TARGETED ACTION 2024, Afternoon Awareness Event: SURVIVING & THRIVING TI COOKOUT

8/30 - Flyer Distribution/ PRESS CONFERENCE

Updates: https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2024

Sign up here: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

or at

http://tievents.org

Legal Symposium - FRIDAY

Don’t miss this! Mark your calendars for “Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program” Symposium on June 7th.

12 noon Eastern time. https://tinyurl.com/vaxxchoice

Also featuring Attorney Joey Caldarera.

Alaska Supreme Court Rules Against Warrantless Aerial Surveillance

State of Alaska v. McKelvey

https://www.protectprivacynow.org/news/alaska-supreme-court-rules-against-warrantless-aerial-surveillance

Australasia Support Group

Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group - TI’s in the Asia-Pacific Region

SATURDAYS in Asia, FRIDAYS in America

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

