New TI Video - please share!
https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila/status/1797753490049044865
If you would like to participate in our TI video’s - please send your 10 second testimony to: TJustice2@proton.me
The file must be under 25MB.
By submitting your video clip, you are authorizing Targeted Justice to use it.
We are especially looking for video clips from international countries.
/
Targeted Action 2024
It’s time to demand an end to the illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP): the targeted individual program. Join us in Colorado.
Colorado - Aug. 28-30, 2024.
/
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE
8/28 - BROTHERLY LOVE TI MEET UP, Theme: Plan for PEACE
8/29 - TI WORLD DAY TARGETED ACTION 2024 Morning Awareness Event - Flyer Distribution/Shriever/Peterson Air Force Bases
RALLY TARGETED ACTION 2024, Afternoon Awareness Event: SURVIVING & THRIVING TI COOKOUT
8/30 - Flyer Distribution/ PRESS CONFERENCE
Updates: https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2024
Sign up here: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk
or at
http://tievents.org
/
Legal Symposium - FRIDAY
Don’t miss this! Mark your calendars for “Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program” Symposium on June 7th.
12 noon Eastern time. https://tinyurl.com/vaxxchoice
Also featuring Attorney Joey Caldarera.
/
Alaska Supreme Court Rules Against Warrantless Aerial Surveillance
State of Alaska v. McKelvey
https://www.protectprivacynow.org/news/alaska-supreme-court-rules-against-warrantless-aerial-surveillance
/
Australasia Support Group
Hosted by Helene
The Australasia support group - TI’s in the Asia-Pacific Region
SATURDAYS in Asia, FRIDAYS in America
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
/
Let's us ask God to put an end to it in every action we take. Without God's help it's insurmountable. We need God to take it out of the universe so no more damage is done to Life. It's not only the targeted individuals, but it is the whole "infrastructure", they have established. Also the "smart technology" that stands for SMART= Secret Military Armament in Residential Technology!!!!!!!!!!
Idk what the point of this program is I mean it’s not like any reasonable human has or had ever spoke to me about any of this before hand and even knowing full well who sold me into this and still reaping profits off my misery I have literally survived numerous poisoning attempts some documented from t he beginning or at least when illegal deployment of the v2k torture surveillance started and has never been silenced since 2017 and how I’m the Victim to electronic digital and police harassment due to the misinformation there still paying and funding my moms side of the family and the meth habits etc for him to sit and hack an tyoe me to death with lies HIW DOES NOBODY EVER FACT CHECK AND WHY DO THEY HAVE REMIXED THERE WAY DIGITAL SURVEILLANCE WHAT IM FORCED TO HEAR IN NO WAY JUSTIFIES WHAT IVE HAD TO ENDURE IN MY PERSONAL OPERATION REGAIN MY PRIVACY AND FREEDOM THAT ALL OTJET AMERICANS SHOULD HAVE I ADMIT PROMPTLY TO MY WRONGS IN MY PAST AND NEVER A CHILD MOLESTER OR NO RAPIST OR GROSS THINGS I HAD A DRUF PROBLEM THERE STILL TRYING TI EXPLOUT FOR PERSONAL GAIM AND THERES NO REASONINUG WITH UNREASONABLE GREED TRIFLING METH OUT EXISTENCE AND I REFUSE TO BELEIVE THAT WITH OUR GOVERNMENT INVOLVED THE NO FACT CHECK AND BUYING THERE NON REWL TIME BULLSHIT TO HURT ME IS RIDICULOUS IVE NEVER HAD A SEDITIOUS OR TREASONOUS THOUGHT IN MY LIFE I COLLECTED THE DESERT STORM TRADING CARDS AND PLANNED ON THE CORPS BEFORE A BACK INJURY PREVENTED ME a SERVING MY COUNTRY I STILL AND WILL ALWAYS LIVE NO MATTER HIW MUCH THEY TRY TO TURN N TWIST I HAVE ALWAYS AND WILL REMAIN MYSELF HE CANT CHANGE ME AS A HUMAN LIKE HE MANIPULATES WHIEVER PAYS THEM WITH HIS DAMN COMPUTER I CALL HIS RAT TOP WITH THE TYPE OF ATROSITIES THEY ACCUSE WHO AND WHY PPL DONT SEE THROUGH THERE DIGITAL WORD TRAPPED FARSE IN MY CASE IS LUNACY TRYING TO GET TO A REASONABLE PERSON WITH EVEN LIMITED UNDERSTANDING OF LIFE ITSELF SHOULD BE ENOUGH TI GET BACK TO WHO IT concerns and get some type of semblance of privacy freedom back my ability to get myself in trouble or something I mean im trying hard as I can to stay free but with them steady hacking me so I can’t get calls n emails after on the job harassment didn’t work they stared with the heavy DEWS to point if fractured ribs and the sleeping thing it can literally put you to sleep when your tired especially you just gotta be careful whatever you do and stay safe