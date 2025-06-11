Amber Devlin is a Canadian author, and survivor of childhood sex trafficking with lived-experience navigating complex trauma and PTSD. She has worked directly with victims of human trafficking, offering peer support and advocacy. Trained in nonviolent crisis intervention and trauma-informed care. She speaks from the perspective of a Targeted Individual and is dedicated to raising awareness, promoting healing, and empowering others on their recovery journey.

It takes real courage for a woman that has been through trauma to come forward. And even more to start helping others…

Please contact her with your story, and let her know how much you appreciate her courage. Part of her podcast will be dedicated to interviewing and helping TI’s.

Contact on her web page:

www.huntedinplainsight.ca

/

Her book is available on amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Hunted-Plain-Sight-Gangstalking-Coordinated/dp/B0FB46J1VW/ref=sr_1_1

More info:

www.youtube.com/@amberdevlin01

/

"Is Mind Control Possible? Absolutely. There is a mountain of evidence... Today we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brainwaves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance. Can disrupt the calcium ions binding on individual cell surfaces at a distance, creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body. Mind control technology exists, without a doubt.”

— Dr Eldon Byrd, Chief Medical Officer, US Navy, 2001

/

Digital Warriors - Join Us!

How to set up a X account in a browser

1. Go to X dot com

2. Click the Sign up button.

3. Start posting and tag the people below.

/

X Handles - Join the Digital Warriors!

(gray checkmark = legitimate government account)

@Realdonaldtrump

@Sec_Noem

@SecRubio

@RapidResponse47

@AGPamBondi

@BrendanCarrFCC

@CIA

@CISAgov

@DARPA

@DefenseIntel

@DeptofDefense

@DHS

@DNIGabbard

@DOD_IG

@DOGE

@FAA

@FBI

@FBIDirectorKash

@FCC (weaponized cell towers)

@FLOTUS

@HHS

@NCSCgov

@NGA_GEOINT

@NSACyber

@NSAgov

@ODNIgov

@POTUS

@RapidResponse47

@SecDef (Pete Hegseth)

@thejointstaff

@US_Cybercom

@USPS

@SpaceForceDOD

@WhiteHouse

/

Always tag:

@TargetedJustice (X, Truth Social, On Locals)

@AnaToledoDavila

TargetedJustice.com

targetedjustice.substack.com

Rumble.com/usb/user/RealTargetedJustice

@Psardonicus (Dr. Ber: Havana Syndrome posts)

@RLight30

/

Register for Targeted Action 2025. Starting 5 Sept.

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

/

/