New Texas Legislation - Please forward to your State Reps!

Thanks to Lennette.

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Podcasts & Conference Calls

Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm

Conscious Intention & Prayer

Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.

For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.

Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin

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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you.

1. The targeting program has ended. We are now free.

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Join our Digital Warriors online!

Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

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Wednesdays

TI HELP NOW

🌐 tihelpnow.com

✉️ tihelpnow@gmail.com

Hosted by: Pastor Daymond “Chief” Jones Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country

Co-hosted by: Rev. Dr. Andrea Walters, Paralegal

Time: 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CDT / 6:00 PM PDT

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

FCC ID: daymond 40408

Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

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Praying For Freedom Call

Hosted by: Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every 1st Day of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times: 12 noon EDT/11am CDT/ 9am PDT

📞 Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome

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Fridays



THE GAVEL

Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

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Saturdays

Southern Cross Searchers

This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.



“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.

-Helene



Saturdays

7pm Melbourne

9pm New Zealand



Ways To Join:

Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia

Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand

Access Code: 4647797#



OR



Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

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Saturday (last Saturday of month)

SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs



APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES

Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting

Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice

Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.

Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.

SABADO/ 2pm EST

SATURDAY 2pm EST

Featuring:

Javier – Argentina

Horacio – Chile

Mariana – Mexico

Ana – Washington, D.C.

Miguel – California

¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!

Watch on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?

Watch on X:

[Link coming soon]



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Saturday, 15 August - Special Appearance by Ana Toledo & Richard Lighthouse to answer questions.

4:30 pm India Standard Time (IST)

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in

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Sundays



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in



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More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

https://tievents.org/

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MI–OH TI Community Picnic & BBQ

2nd Annual Michigan–Ohio TI Community Picnic & BBQ taking place August 28, 2026, in Westerville, Ohio.

For Details & RSVP:

https://tievents.org/michigan-ohio-ti-community-picnic-bbq/

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COLORADO TIs MEET UP

For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:

Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me

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TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

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Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

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Gifts & Tshirts

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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA;

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

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