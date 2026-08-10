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Chad's avatar
Chad
9m

You do understand Texas is infiltrated right. By Israel and Israel along with our government manage this technology. This is BS hope for people.

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OD's avatar
OD
21m

Is it possible to Identify the Act NUMBER ? i tried to look it up and came across several things: such act attempted in 2023 but did not pass then, 2025 SOvereignty Act passed- is this it? - i am abroad.. if i could find the acttttual showing it is law pdf i will write to AG here .. great idea to go GLOBAL ! well done Lennett and Carol !!! ( and TJ of course ! :)

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