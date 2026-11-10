Major General John P. Horner is the new SAPCO Director. He controls the funding and security clearances for the Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) code-named “Ultra.” (This is the Targeted Individual Program.) The security clearances for this illegal program are ABOVE the President of the United States, and the Intelligence Committees of Congress. They do not have access. This security clearance system is illegal and unconstitutional. Senator Rand Paul has repeatedly complained about this illegal system.

The announcement about Horner came out on 30 October 2026.

His official title is: Director of Special Programs and the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO). In this dual-hatted position, he serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of Defense (under the Deputy Secretary) for programs protected under special access controls.

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The Director of the DoD Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO) is the senior official responsible for the day-to-day oversight, governance, policy, and administration of all Department of Defense Special Access Programs (SAPs).

The Director reports directly to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and serves as the principal advisor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary on SAP matters. The position is typically held by a general/flag officer or Senior Executive Service equivalent. In practice, the Director is often dual-hatted as the Director of Special Programs under the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (or a similar office). aetc.af.mil

Primary Responsibilities

According to DoD Directive 5205.07 and DoD Instruction 5205.11, the Director’s key duties include: Policy and Governance: Developing and implementing DoD-wide policies and procedures for the execution, management, administration, oversight, and security of SAPs.

Oversight of the SAP Enterprise: Serving as the central authority for coordinating SAP establishment, disestablishment, and management (with authority to approve certain lower-tier SAPs; higher-tier or novel critical program information requires Deputy Secretary approval).

Congressional Liaison: Acting as the DoD’s single point of contact with Congress on SAP matters, including preparing the annual SAP report to Congress and supporting congressional inquiries and hearings.

Governance Bodies Support: Serving as Executive Secretary of the Special Access Program Oversight Committee (SAPOC) and Senior Review Group (SRG), and Chair of the Special Access Program Senior Working Group (SSWG).

Security and Administration: Coordinating SAP security policy, personnel vetting standards, information systems, records management, and foreign involvement (through memoranda of agreement).

Cross-Component Coordination: Working with the component-level SAPCOs (Army, Navy, Air Force, Joint Staff, etc.) to ensure consistent application of SAP protections across the Department.

Other Functions: Supporting technology transfer/export control issues, Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) matters involving SAPs, and enterprise IT strategy for SAP networks.

Special Access Programs (SAP) are the Department’s most sensitive classified programs. They protect critical technologies, capabilities, operations, and information with security controls stricter than standard classified information (e.g., tighter need-to-know, specialized clearances, and restricted access).

SAPs fall into categories such as Acquisition, Intelligence, and Operations & Support, and can be acknowledged or unacknowledged.

In short, the SAPCO Director does not manage individual programs day-to-day (that is done by the cognizant authority/component SAPCOs and program managers). Instead, the Director provides centralized policy, oversight, governance, and coordination for the entire DoD SAP enterprise to ensure these highly sensitive programs remain secure, properly resourced, and aligned with national security priorities.

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Deputy Secretary of War

Horner’s direct boss is the Deputy Secretary of War, currently Stephen A. Feinberg. Per DoD Directive 5205.07, the Director of the DoD Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO) reports directly to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. Mr Feinberg’s boss is Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War.

Multiple sources state that Mr. Feinberg was born into a Jewish family.

(jewishvirtuallibrary.org)