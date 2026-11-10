Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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BL Lewes's avatar
BL Lewes
5h

So, what happened to General Derek O'Malley? The DEW attacks have worsened since the elections, if anything.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
4h

Does Hesgeth know what’s going on? Knows all this? None of these people were elected. So scary.

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