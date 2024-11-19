New Podcasts for Targeted Individuals in Japanese and Korean.

Hosted by Emanuel Pastreich

Wednesdays at 7pm EST, 6pm CST, 4pm PST

(Tokyo and Seoul is +14 hours ahead. Thursdays - 9am)

Watch his latest speech - “Justice for Targeted Individuals”

日本語と韓国語でターゲットを絞った個人向けの新しいポッドキャスト。 エマニュエル・パストライヒが司会

木曜日午前9時

일본어와 한국어로 된 타겟 개인을 위한 새로운 팟캐스트. Emanuel Pastreich가 진행

목요일 오전 9시

Congressman-elect Nick Begich III

Nick Begich III elected as Congressman from Alaska. His grandfather of the same name, was very vocal about the Deep State in 1970 - 1971, and died in a mysterious plane crash in 1972. His father, Nick Begich Jr is rumored to be a Targeted Individual. We can assume the Congressman-elect knows about the targeting program.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Begich_III

www.alaskansfornickbegich.com

info@alaskansfornickbegich.com

“You know the issue of ELF, extremely low frequencies, affecting mental states of individuals is not new. It goes back to Yale University, the work of Jose Delgado, which is well recognized in the literature. He started first using implants within the brain, and then used radio frequency with implants, and eventually he found that energy at 150th of what the earth naturally produces could in fact in certain frequency ranges trigger huge mood swings.”

― Nick Begich Jr, “Angels Don’t Play this HAARP”

"The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government, combining super-capitalism and Communism under the same tent, all under their control ... Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent."

-- Congressman Larry McDonald, 1976

