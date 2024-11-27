Welcome Jill Amack!

Jill Amack began volunteering for Targeted Justice in 2024. She lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, and has run her own small business since 2000.

Jill became a target in March of 2022, after reporting criminal activity to the police. It took two years for her to find Targeted Justice and learn that she had been added to the TSDB.

She is so thankful for the work of TJ in equipping targets to survive this life. There have been so many people who have come alongside her in this battle! She is volunteering in gratitude to each of them, to pay it forward for someone else.

For a long time Jill could not understand how being a target was something that God could use to bless her. How can good come from evil? Logically, it can’t. But God isn’t limited by human logic. The faithfulness of God is no longer academic, but real. The extraordinary TIs she has met have expanded her view of the world. And being a part of this fight to educate the public and secure our freedom has given her a purpose she never could have imagined.

Jill hopes to be a blessing to Targeted Justice and the people in it.

