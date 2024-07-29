/

If ending the TI program is important to you - Join us. The program will not shut itself down. We must demand that it is defunded.

How many reasons does the Supreme Court have, to over-turn crooked Judge Rosenthal’s ruling? More than 22!

Reasons to overturn Judge Rosenthal's ruling:

Did not accept as true, the well-pled facts Due Process: Notice & opportunity to controvert Administrative Procedures Act - acting in excess of legal authority Privacy Act - disseminating false, private information of US citizens Separation of Powers/Major Questions Rule - if it affects many aspects of your life, it has to come from an Act of Congress Did not follow Trial Court procedures, repeatedly (transfer, denial of jurisdictional discovery, refusal to issue ISC Order when relocating) Ex parte communications - coincides with the authorship analysis and dismissal the DAY AFTER the Individual Capacity Defendants filed their Motion To Dismiss. Presumption of innocence obliterated - placing non-terrorists on a terrorist list without reasonable suspicion DOJ lied to both courts, hiding Kable's retirement 2 weeks after the filing of the complaint No redress mechanism for removal for people on the list that do not encounter travel restrictions TSDB exceeds HSPD-6 by including non-terrorists, 97% of the names do not meet reasonable suspicion criteria Minor Children are on the list - OIG says they did not follow their own rules, FBI field offices nominate people Did not maintain, and audit the list accurately Illegally provide names to Military/MARS database in violation of Federal law Bonuses to FBI execs creates a conflict of interest Contractors are making FBI executive decisions to place names on TSDB FISA warrants without probable cause issued against names on Handling Codes 3 & 4 Patriot Act “Sneak & Peeks” warrantless searches are abused Warrantless surveillance by Fusion Centers without probable cause in violation of Fourth Amendment Admission of FBI in making over 200,000 illegal "assessments" on US citizen Authorship Analysis shows that Judge Rosenthal did not write the Ruling.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF HAVING NON-TERRORISTS ON A TERRORIST LIST?

