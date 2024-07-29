/
Targeted Action 2024
If you signed up for Targeted Action 2024, but have not paid your donation - please
get it done! We need to have a headcount for meals, tables, chairs, buses, etc.
If ending the TI program is important to you - Join us. The program will not shut itself down. We must demand that it is defunded.
Registration is a $25 donation.
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
How many reasons does the Supreme Court have, to over-turn crooked Judge Rosenthal’s ruling? More than 22!
Reasons to overturn Judge Rosenthal's ruling:
Did not accept as true, the well-pled facts
Due Process: Notice & opportunity to controvert
Administrative Procedures Act - acting in excess of legal authority
Privacy Act - disseminating false, private information of US citizens
Separation of Powers/Major Questions Rule - if it affects many aspects of your life, it has to come from an Act of Congress
Did not follow Trial Court procedures, repeatedly (transfer, denial of jurisdictional discovery, refusal to issue ISC Order when relocating)
Ex parte communications - coincides with the authorship analysis and dismissal the DAY AFTER the Individual Capacity Defendants filed their Motion To Dismiss.
Presumption of innocence obliterated - placing non-terrorists on a terrorist list without reasonable suspicion
DOJ lied to both courts, hiding Kable's retirement 2 weeks after the filing of the complaint
No redress mechanism for removal for people on the list that do not encounter travel restrictions
TSDB exceeds HSPD-6 by including non-terrorists, 97% of the names do not meet reasonable suspicion criteria
Minor Children are on the list -
OIG says they did not follow their own rules, FBI field offices nominate people
Did not maintain, and audit the list accurately
Illegally provide names to Military/MARS database in violation of Federal law
Bonuses to FBI execs creates a conflict of interest
Contractors are making FBI executive decisions to place names on TSDB
FISA warrants without probable cause issued against names on Handling Codes 3 & 4
Patriot Act “Sneak & Peeks” warrantless searches are abused
Warrantless surveillance by Fusion Centers without probable cause in violation of Fourth Amendment
Admission of FBI in making over 200,000 illegal "assessments" on US citizen
Authorship Analysis shows that Judge Rosenthal did not write the Ruling.
WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF HAVING NON-TERRORISTS ON A TERRORIST LIST?
Who are the readers of Targeted Justice Newsletter?
127 countries and all 50 States
Targeted Action 2024
https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html
Cost to REGISTER is a $25 donation.
After August 1st, registration is $35.
After August 15th, registration is $45.
Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.
You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.
Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.
216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.
Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.
There are two types of people at this point those loyal to the constitution and those who aren't. Following the constitution is good reason for non compliance. Need to defund CIA and FBI and the police state to stop the no touch torture hyper game theory TI program walking you to you're death getting all the pieces against you forced to play a sick game of chess. Make logical decisions. Gangstalkers are just b$#&* and clowns facts. The author has a very good understanding of the law but Stasi tactics with mobbing and vigilantism (disruption) can't go to court. JTTF and partners are stalking and doxxing you everywhere and turn everyone against you and get everyone's cooperation and work together schizophrenic show and spin a story and send people at you. JTTF is investigating you and Fusion Centers are doing surveillance. CIA targets you with electronic warfare as soon as you turn phone on goes with implants.
Hello!
I just would like to vent.
How is it that these pedos narcissists social paths all get rewarded for being pedos narcissists and social paths and are teaching young people to be pedos narcissists and social paths?
Why is this problem getting worse not better??
Just my view from a targeted individual.
Thank you 🙏🏼❤️✨