Spanish, French, Hindi, & Japanese

We have prepared flyers in 11 different languages, covering more than 50% of the world’s population of languages.

Download the pdf file for best resolution.

Distribute to Medical clinics in your city this Friday & Saturday. (Nov 8 & 9)

1. Go to maps.google.com or bing.com maps.

2. Enter your zip code & search for "Urgent Care"

3. Print out the map.

4. Walk in and give the flyer to the receptionist. Say - "Please share this with your Doctors and Nurses. This is important."

SPANISH

FRENCH

HINDI

JAPANESE

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

