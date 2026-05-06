Here’s the new trailer and film -

Dear friends:

On May 13th is the first of what we trust are a series of hearings on MK ULTRA leading to the unequivocal conclusion that the horrific experimentation program never ended.

Targeted Justice’s Advisory Board member Dominic Halpin, has released his masterful documentary,

Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia

Aside from Dr. Len Ber, Dominic included interviews with the fantastic truthteller David Icke, and victims of the program that have chosen to speak out and fight back intelligently and courageously.

Dom’s release happens in the perfect timing: the time of God. As you know, on May 13th Congress will start to hold hearings on MK ULTRA. It is our hope that they do not stop at revisiting the past, but move on to expose that the program never ended.

I am asking each one of you to email Rep. Ana Paulina Luna’s Chief of Staff, William Christian, and send him a link to it.

In your email to Mr. Christian, also explain that it’s all good to revisit the past, but only to expose that the human experimentation program never ended. It only morphed. Instead of LSD, the government criminals at the CIA now use directed energy weapons (the Reltron and cell towers) and frequencies to manipulate the mind.

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CALL Mr Christian!

Call him too to make sure he got your email.

Let’s become a force to be reckoned with.

Nothing can stop our freedom!

THANK YOU DOMINIC!!! And thank you all for being an indispensable part of this fight for FREEDOM!

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Please post and share on Social Media. Exposure is our best defense.

Full Movie: