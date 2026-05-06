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Donna Wilkinson's avatar
Donna Wilkinson
1d

Things like this movie are vindicating us who were called disturbed, difficult, problematic, even crazy. God's timing is now! We need to be present for all of this to close the nightmare, and hope for FREEDOM from our targeted lives, to some normalcy to live as we choose, to follow God in abundance. We are tired, we need rest from the constant fight to just stay alive and sane.

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
1d

Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit.

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