The new guy in charge of Special Access Programs is General Derek O’Malley

He swore an oath to the US Constitution, not the Deep State.

The Targeted Individual Program is an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that reports to O’Malley.

Maj. Gen. Derek “Maestro” O’Malley is the Director of the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. He serves under the authority, direction, and control of the Deputy Secretary of Defense for all programs protected under special access controls in order to acquire and deploy operational and intelligence capabilities to warfighters worldwide.

His wife's name is Samantha – they live in Arlington, Virginia, in a one million dollar home.

Here's his Linkedin bio:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/derekjomalley/

\

Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO)

Apparently, they did not like our newsletter last year, where we exposed the leaders of USAP’s. See 6 October 2024 newsletter, regarding General David Abba.

New procedures were instituted several days before Trump took office. 17 Jan 2025.

Is that suspicious?

We doubt that Pete Hegseth has the security clearance to know what is going on, because he must get a clearance from O'Malley to know about the program. How messed up is that?

President Trump must also get a clearance from O'Malley to know about the TI Program.

The Security Manual is clear on these procedures.

\

DOD MANUAL 5205.07

SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM SECURITY MANUAL

Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, January 17, 2025

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodm/520507m1.PDF?

DoD Manual 5205.07, Volume 1, “DoD Special Access Program (SAP) Security Manual: General Procedures,”

Milancy D. Harris, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security

= ==

\

Do you think O'Malley is keeping his oath to the US Constitution?

You can write to him about the USAP targeting program, code name “Ultra.”

DerekOMalley@defense.gov

Derek.OMalley@us.af.mil

\

P.S. – The staged ”suicides” were whistleblowers. He knew about that too...

https://www.woundedtimes.org/2019/08/col-derek-omalley-on-right-path-to.html

\

The punishments will continue...

411Chknkyev174Overeasy123

\

\