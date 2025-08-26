The new guy in charge of Special Access Programs is General Derek O’Malley
He swore an oath to the US Constitution, not the Deep State.
The Targeted Individual Program is an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that reports to O’Malley.
Maj. Gen. Derek “Maestro” O’Malley is the Director of the Department of Defense Special Access Program Central Office, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. He serves under the authority, direction, and control of the Deputy Secretary of Defense for all programs protected under special access controls in order to acquire and deploy operational and intelligence capabilities to warfighters worldwide.
His wife's name is Samantha – they live in Arlington, Virginia, in a one million dollar home.
Here's his Linkedin bio:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/derekjomalley/
Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO)
Apparently, they did not like our newsletter last year, where we exposed the leaders of USAP’s. See 6 October 2024 newsletter, regarding General David Abba.
New procedures were instituted several days before Trump took office. 17 Jan 2025.
Is that suspicious?
We doubt that Pete Hegseth has the security clearance to know what is going on, because he must get a clearance from O'Malley to know about the program. How messed up is that?
President Trump must also get a clearance from O'Malley to know about the TI Program.
The Security Manual is clear on these procedures.
DOD MANUAL 5205.07
SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM SECURITY MANUAL
Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, January 17, 2025
https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodm/520507m1.PDF?
DoD Manual 5205.07, Volume 1, “DoD Special Access Program (SAP) Security Manual: General Procedures,”
Milancy D. Harris, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security
Do you think O'Malley is keeping his oath to the US Constitution?
You can write to him about the USAP targeting program, code name “Ultra.”
P.S. – The staged ”suicides” were whistleblowers. He knew about that too...
https://www.woundedtimes.org/2019/08/col-derek-omalley-on-right-path-to.html
The punishments will continue...
A million dollar house on a military salary most likely indicates he has been involved in the deep state activities prior to this new position. To swear to uphold the constitution and participate in the USAP programs are grounds for immediate dismissal. Tulsi Gabbard seems to be the only high level government employee willing to take appropriate actions. But I suspect that she doesn’t have the security clearance needed to access this program. The classification system must be redefined such that there is no USA activities that our leaders aren’t able to review.
So how will they ever get to the root of the problem. The list. Being it's an illegal program that was never approved by Congress and a act of War by using weapons of mass destruction on U.S. soil against innocent civilians. Doesn't federal law state that if this was to happen the government is suppose to provide us protection and we have the right to protect ourselves by any means we see posdible. If another Country was to come here to the United States and use these weapons the President would wage war against them immediately and if the President can classify the Cartel as foreign terrorists then why can't he classify the government criminals as foreign terrorists and strip them of there credentials and security clearance for crimes against humanity war crimes and Treason. What is the hold up. There quick to send Military to another country and bomb them because of terrorist attacks why is it not happening here where the domestic attack U.S. civilians in there own Country. America will never be great again and all the hard work to deweapinize the government this would be for nothing. They'll only turn back around and this time it would be worse and more wicked than the first time.