Ray A Grigsby
11h

A million dollar house on a military salary most likely indicates he has been involved in the deep state activities prior to this new position. To swear to uphold the constitution and participate in the USAP programs are grounds for immediate dismissal. Tulsi Gabbard seems to be the only high level government employee willing to take appropriate actions. But I suspect that she doesn’t have the security clearance needed to access this program. The classification system must be redefined such that there is no USA activities that our leaders aren’t able to review.

Justo Hernandez
9h

So how will they ever get to the root of the problem. The list. Being it's an illegal program that was never approved by Congress and a act of War by using weapons of mass destruction on U.S. soil against innocent civilians. Doesn't federal law state that if this was to happen the government is suppose to provide us protection and we have the right to protect ourselves by any means we see posdible. If another Country was to come here to the United States and use these weapons the President would wage war against them immediately and if the President can classify the Cartel as foreign terrorists then why can't he classify the government criminals as foreign terrorists and strip them of there credentials and security clearance for crimes against humanity war crimes and Treason. What is the hold up. There quick to send Military to another country and bomb them because of terrorist attacks why is it not happening here where the domestic attack U.S. civilians in there own Country. America will never be great again and all the hard work to deweapinize the government this would be for nothing. They'll only turn back around and this time it would be worse and more wicked than the first time.

1 reply by Targeted Justice, Inc.
