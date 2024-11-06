Introducing Teele !!
I first acknowledged my targeting in 2010, at the time I had not yet finished my Bachelor's degree. The pillars of my targeting are 24/7 surveillance tied to psychological operations and trauma based mind control in the form of 'killing me softly with this song.' I am currently employed in the Netherlands.
I joined Targeted Justice as a volunteer to help get the word out about the illegal targeting program & the associated kill grid system that is being deployed, but both need to be exposed and eliminated.
TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
-Uncover the Deep State strings attaching entertainment to the targeting program & New World Order agenda
Date & Time
14 November (Thursday), 1pm US central time (8pm in Netherlands)
3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
4) Additional Options to connect:
Dial-in number (NL): 0970 550 01887
Access code: 6357442
Find your local number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Contact Teele with questions at:
TJustice2@proton.me
Urgent Care days!
Get ready for Friday & Saturday: Print out flyers and maps
https://www.targetedjustice.com/flyers-for-doctors.html
(download the pdf file for better resolution)
We Need International Podcasters:
If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)
We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this!
For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com
For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI
The powers that be have chosen us for a reason…..beta test to see if we will fight back. This is difficult given that we don’t have the technology they have. I applaud those who have done so much to help others protect and defend ourselves. This is a global fight in which all of humanity is affected, you can see that many are already captured which means they don’t care(soulless). As much as you can, try to keep your body clean. Eat healthy, no jabs, no pharmaceuticals and detoxify.🙏🏼💕
Welcome Teele, I will be watching on Thursday.