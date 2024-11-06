Introducing Teele !!

I first acknowledged my targeting in 2010, at the time I had not yet finished my Bachelor's degree. The pillars of my targeting are 24/7 surveillance tied to psychological operations and trauma based mind control in the form of 'killing me softly with this song.' I am currently employed in the Netherlands.

I joined Targeted Justice as a volunteer to help get the word out about the illegal targeting program & the associated kill grid system that is being deployed, but both need to be exposed and eliminated.

TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

-Uncover the Deep State strings attaching entertainment to the targeting program & New World Order agenda

Date & Time

14 November (Thursday), 1pm US central time (8pm in Netherlands)

Urgent Care days!

Get ready for Friday & Saturday: Print out flyers and maps

https://www.targetedjustice.com/flyers-for-doctors.html

(download the pdf file for better resolution)

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

