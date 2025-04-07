New & Improved Website!!

TJ website is new & improved!!

Huge thanks to Superwoman Ana Toledo! Please thank her in the comments for this monumental effort.

TargetedJustice.com

TargetedJustice.org

Old Archive:

https://web.archive.org/web/20250205185222/https://www.targetedjustice.com/

/

Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events

April 7th - 13th, 2025

Monday, April 7th

/

Victory Through V2k – Bi-Weekly Call With Lindsay Featuring Special Guest: Gi Jane



Join us for tonight’s bi-weekly Victory Through V2K call, where targeted individuals come together to share experiences, coping tools, and community support. Our special guest is GI Jane, a Bronx writer, media professional, and whistleblower. She'll be discussing her personal journey and the strength found in overcoming hidden battles.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication



/

Tuesday, April 8th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️ — PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let’s PREPARE, PRODUCE & PROGRESS together!

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

🔎 THE JAM THEME:

AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL? Pt II — with a Special Focus on V2K

🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (4/8/25):

TI SOLUTIONS, American Rights, Boots On The Ground,

Practical TI TIPS, and so much more.

A JAM-packed episode! Tune in Tuesday Night!

We be JAMMIN’!

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/



✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



/

Wednesday, April 9th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Friday April 11th

Im Auge des Sturms

( In the Eye of the Storm)



– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

/

Saturday, April 12th

/

Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting

Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST

Every 2nd Saturday Monthly

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

​Please join us. NO CELL PHONES – please leave it in your car.

Share your experiences, connect and vent



/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, April 13th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Doug From That Gang Stalking Show

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/