Old Archive:
https://web.archive.org/web/20250205185222/https://www.targetedjustice.com/
Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events
April 7th - 13th, 2025
Monday, April 7th
Victory Through V2k – Bi-Weekly Call With Lindsay Featuring Special Guest: Gi Jane
Join us for tonight’s bi-weekly Victory Through V2K call, where targeted individuals come together to share experiences, coping tools, and community support. Our special guest is GI Jane, a Bronx writer, media professional, and whistleblower. She'll be discussing her personal journey and the strength found in overcoming hidden battles.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication
Tuesday, April 8th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️ — PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let’s PREPARE, PRODUCE & PROGRESS together!
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Join according to your time zone.
🔎 THE JAM THEME:
AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL? Pt II — with a Special Focus on V2K
🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (4/8/25):
TI SOLUTIONS, American Rights, Boots On The Ground,
Practical TI TIPS, and so much more.
A JAM-packed episode! Tune in Tuesday Night!
We be JAMMIN’!
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, April 9th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
Telegram: @haraldbrems
TikTok: @haraldbrems
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Friday April 11th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Saturday, April 12th
Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting
Time: 9:00 am-11:00 am CST
Every 2nd Saturday Monthly
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Please join us. NO CELL PHONES – please leave it in your car.
Share your experiences, connect and vent
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, April 13th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring: Doug From That Gang Stalking Show
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
