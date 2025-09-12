Aaron Alexis scribed “End to the Torment!” into his weapon.
Killers & V2K
Professor James Lin authored a book on Voice to Skull (V2K), titled “Auditory Effects of Microwave Radiation.” It is a real technology. It was used as the “Voice of God” in Iraq, in 1991 to convince enemy fighters to lay down their weapons and surrender. The C1A is the only organization in the world that is known to possess this technology for the past 30 years.
https://www.wired.com/2007/12/the-voice-of-go/
Killer's Name, Date, Location
29 killers where the murderer was “hearing voices.” Targeted Justice claims that all of these were orchestrated by the C1A, under their continuing MK-Ultra Program. Former FBI Chief, Ted Gunderson, has stated that the “[CIA & FBI] are behind, most, if not all terrorism.”
Murders & Hearing voices
Date/ Location/ Link
Michael Carneal, December 1, 1997 Paducah, Kentucky
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/kentucky-man-killed-3-school-shooting-1997-denied-parole-rcna48529
Kipland Kinkel, May 21, 1998, Springfield, Oregon
https://www.oregonlive.com/special/2008/05/thurston_high_school_shooting.html
Russell Weston Jr., July 24, 1998, Washington, D.C.
https://www.grunge.com/926613/the-true-story-of-the-1998-us-capitol-shooting/
4. Andrea Yates, June 20, 2001 Houston, TX
https://chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Yates-heard-voices-telling-her-to-use-knife-2070291.php
5. Deanna Laney, May 10, 2003 New Chapel Hill, TX
https://kltv.com/story/1276955/voices-that-arent-there-after-killings-doctor-explains-psychosis/
6. Dena Schlosser, November 22, 2004 Plano, TX
https://nbcnews.com/id/wbna6561617
Jennifer San Marco, January 30, 2006, Goleta, California
https://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/01/us/health/exemployee-kills-5-others-and-herself-at-california-postal-plant.html
Vince Li, July 30, 2008 Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada
https://bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-18170463
Anthony Sowell, 2007-2009 Cleveland, OH
https://smh.com.au/world/accused---serial-killer-heard-voices-20110715-1hhe9.html
Damian Rzeszowski, August 14, 2011 St Helier, Jersey
https://news.sky.com/story/jersey-murder-trial-killer-hearing-voices-10473058
Jared Loughner, January 8, 2011 Tucson, AZ
https://bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-19167320
Adam Lanza, December 14, 2012, Newtown, Connecticut (Sandy Hook)
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/02/15/us/school-shootings-sandy-hook-parkland.html
James Holmes, July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/the-aurora-theater-mass-shooting-five-years-later-1004803651795
Aaron Alexis, September 16, 2013 Washington Navy Yard, DC
https://bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-24129442
15. Jeremy Rimbaud, November 14, 2013 Nouilhan, France
http://dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2507915/Homeless-cannibal-eats-heart-tongue-elderly-French-villager-hearing-voices-head.html
Darion Aguilar, January 25, 2014, Columbia, Maryland
https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/columbia-mall-zeah-shooting-robertson-murder/
Matthew Williams, November 6, 2014 Argoed, Wales
https://bbc.com/news/uk-wales-south-east-wales-29981512
James Fairweather, March 29, 2014 and June 17, 2014 Colchester, Essex, UK
https://bbc.com/news/uk-england-essex-36101797
Todd West, July-August 2015 Union County, NJ and Lehigh County, PA
https://nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/todd-west-7-murders-pennsylvania-new-jersey-devil/120599/
Austin Harrouff, August 15, 2016 Tequesta, FL
Esteban Santiago, January 6, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL
https://nbcnews.com/news/us-news/fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting-suspect-complained-hearing-voices-officials-n704081
Nikolas Cruz, February 14, 2018 Parkland, FL
https://abcnews.go.com/US/florida-school-shooter-methodically-moved-classrooms-execute-victims/story?id=53112929
Zephen Xaver, January 23, 2019 Sebring, FL
https://winknews.com/news/evidence-reveals-sebring-killer-s-spiral-from-fantasy-to-murder/article_69993149-c969-536f-8db7-10255c009af9.html
Connor Betts, August 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio
https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-el-paso-issue-report-active-shooter/story?id=64753896
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/jury-colorado-supermarket-shooter-guilty-of-murder-in-deaths-of-10-people-in-2021/ar-AA1r4KRz
Stephen Marlow, August 5, 2022 Butler Township, OH
https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/court-doc-marlow-manifesto-reveals-conspiracy-theories-voices-in-his-head
Robert Card, October 25, 2023, Lewiston, Maine
https://abcnews.go.com/US/details-emerge-maine-mass-shooting-suspect-mental-health/story?id=104557066
Miguel Preciado Jr. December 30, 2024, Phoenix, AZ
https://azfamily.com/2025/01/02/suspect-hearing-voices-brutally-killed-phoenix-man-he-didnt-know-docs-say/
Decarlos Brown Jr., August 22, 2025, Charlotte, NC
https://www.newsweek.com/decarlos-brown-jr-criminal-record-what-we-know-about-suspect-charlotte-stabbing-2126423
*Myron May was the perpetrator in the 2014 Florida State University library shooting, where he wounded three people before being killed by police. While he did claim to hear voices and there was significant media coverage, the 3 people did not die.
The Violence Project - Mass Shooter Database:
https://www.theviolenceproject.org/mass-shooter-database/
Other mass killers (hearing voices) that may be C1A experiments include:
John Linley Frazier, 1970, Santa Cruz County, California
Herbert Mullin, 1973, Santa Cruz County, California
David Berkowitz ("Son of Sam"), 1977, New York City
James Huberty, 1984, San Diego, California
Looking at the list like this seems to show that some of the people targeting us (the handlers) are more dangerous than others. It looks like there was someone stationed in the Southwest, and maybe Washington D.C. was deliberately pushing people to murder. These shootings are happening about every two years, a pattern like a serial killer has.
Russell Weston Jr., July 24, 1998, Washington, D.C.
Andrea Yates, June 20, 2001 Houston, TX
Deanna Laney, May 10, 2003 New Chapel Hill, TX
Dena Schlosser, November 22, 2004 Plano, TX
Jennifer San Marco, January 30, 2006, Goleta, California
Jared Loughner, January 8, 2011 Tucson, AZ
James Holmes, July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado
Aaron Alexis, September 16, 2013 Washington Navy Yard, DC
Darion Aguilar, January 25, 2014, Columbia, Maryland
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado
Miguel Preciado Jr. December 30, 2024, Phoenix, AZ
We are probably missing some in this pattern because they escaped, died "naturally", or commited suicide and did not kill others.
There seems to be someone else in Ohio, another in Florida and one in the UK. Although there may be some overlap. Some of these killers could possibly just be someone with schizophrenia but generally people with schizophrenia are not dangerous and don't have the capacity to plan and carry out murder. I would add to the Targeted Justice list Mike McDermott Wakefield, MA December 26, 2000 even though he didn't say he heard voices.
The thing that strikes me as odd is that they went from men, to women, to men again. There's a big gap from 2006 to 2011. I would say they were probably involved in a CIA Black Site during this time and just tortured CIA prisoners, possibly explaining how they switched the preferred gender of their victims.
I think if you live in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C. area, Florida or Ohio you should be especially careful.
Targeted Justice Thank you for All of your information! If only someone could give this info to the attorneys.