Aaron Alexis scribed “End to the Torment!” into his weapon.

Killers & V2K

Professor James Lin authored a book on Voice to Skull (V2K), titled “Auditory Effects of Microwave Radiation.” It is a real technology. It was used as the “Voice of God” in Iraq, in 1991 to convince enemy fighters to lay down their weapons and surrender. The C1A is the only organization in the world that is known to possess this technology for the past 30 years.

Killer's Name, Date, Location

29 killers where the murderer was “hearing voices.” Targeted Justice claims that all of these were orchestrated by the C1A, under their continuing MK-Ultra Program. Former FBI Chief, Ted Gunderson, has stated that the “[CIA & FBI] are behind, most, if not all terrorism.”

Murders & Hearing voices

Date/ Location/ Link

Michael Carneal, December 1, 1997 Paducah, Kentucky https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/kentucky-man-killed-3-school-shooting-1997-denied-parole-rcna48529 Kipland Kinkel, May 21, 1998, Springfield, Oregon https://www.oregonlive.com/special/2008/05/thurston_high_school_shooting.html Russell Weston Jr., July 24, 1998, Washington, D.C. https://www.grunge.com/926613/the-true-story-of-the-1998-us-capitol-shooting/

4. Andrea Yates, June 20, 2001 Houston, TX

5. Deanna Laney, May 10, 2003 New Chapel Hill, TX

6. Dena Schlosser, November 22, 2004 Plano, TX

Jennifer San Marco, January 30, 2006, Goleta, California https://www.nytimes.com/2006/02/01/us/health/exemployee-kills-5-others-and-herself-at-california-postal-plant.html Vince Li, July 30, 2008 Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada

Anthony Sowell, 2007-2009 Cleveland, OH

Damian Rzeszowski, August 14, 2011 St Helier, Jersey

Jared Loughner, January 8, 2011 Tucson, AZ

Adam Lanza, December 14, 2012, Newtown, Connecticut (Sandy Hook) https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/02/15/us/school-shootings-sandy-hook-parkland.html James Holmes, July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/the-aurora-theater-mass-shooting-five-years-later-1004803651795 Aaron Alexis, September 16, 2013 Washington Navy Yard, DC

15. Jeremy Rimbaud, November 14, 2013 Nouilhan, France

Darion Aguilar, January 25, 2014, Columbia, Maryland https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/columbia-mall-zeah-shooting-robertson-murder/ Matthew Williams, November 6, 2014 Argoed, Wales

James Fairweather, March 29, 2014 and June 17, 2014 Colchester, Essex, UK

Todd West, July-August 2015 Union County, NJ and Lehigh County, PA

Austin Harrouff, August 15, 2016 Tequesta, FL

Esteban Santiago, January 6, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL

Nikolas Cruz, February 14, 2018 Parkland, FL

Zephen Xaver, January 23, 2019 Sebring, FL

Connor Betts, August 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio https://abcnews.go.com/US/police-el-paso-issue-report-active-shooter/story?id=64753896 Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/jury-colorado-supermarket-shooter-guilty-of-murder-in-deaths-of-10-people-in-2021/ar-AA1r4KRz Stephen Marlow, August 5, 2022 Butler Township, OH

Robert Card, October 25, 2023, Lewiston, Maine https://abcnews.go.com/US/details-emerge-maine-mass-shooting-suspect-mental-health/story?id=104557066 Miguel Preciado Jr. December 30, 2024, Phoenix, AZ

Decarlos Brown Jr., August 22, 2025, Charlotte, NC https://www.newsweek.com/decarlos-brown-jr-criminal-record-what-we-know-about-suspect-charlotte-stabbing-2126423

*Myron May was the perpetrator in the 2014 Florida State University library shooting, where he wounded three people before being killed by police. While he did claim to hear voices and there was significant media coverage, the 3 people did not die.

The Violence Project - Mass Shooter Database:

Other mass killers (hearing voices) that may be C1A experiments include:

John Linley Frazier, 1970, Santa Cruz County, California

Herbert Mullin, 1973, Santa Cruz County, California

David Berkowitz ("Son of Sam"), 1977, New York City

James Huberty, 1984, San Diego, California

