Targeted Justice Newsletter

Karen Hart
1d

Looking at the list like this seems to show that some of the people targeting us (the handlers) are more dangerous than others. It looks like there was someone stationed in the Southwest, and maybe Washington D.C. was deliberately pushing people to murder. These shootings are happening about every two years, a pattern like a serial killer has.

Russell Weston Jr., July 24, 1998, Washington, D.C.

Andrea Yates, June 20, 2001 Houston, TX

Deanna Laney, May 10, 2003 New Chapel Hill, TX

Dena Schlosser, November 22, 2004 Plano, TX

Jennifer San Marco, January 30, 2006, Goleta, California

Jared Loughner, January 8, 2011 Tucson, AZ

James Holmes, July 20, 2012, Aurora, Colorado

Aaron Alexis, September 16, 2013 Washington Navy Yard, DC

Darion Aguilar, January 25, 2014, Columbia, Maryland

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, March 22, 2021, Boulder, Colorado

Miguel Preciado Jr. December 30, 2024, Phoenix, AZ

We are probably missing some in this pattern because they escaped, died "naturally", or commited suicide and did not kill others.

There seems to be someone else in Ohio, another in Florida and one in the UK. Although there may be some overlap. Some of these killers could possibly just be someone with schizophrenia but generally people with schizophrenia are not dangerous and don't have the capacity to plan and carry out murder. I would add to the Targeted Justice list Mike McDermott Wakefield, MA December 26, 2000 even though he didn't say he heard voices.

The thing that strikes me as odd is that they went from men, to women, to men again. There's a big gap from 2006 to 2011. I would say they were probably involved in a CIA Black Site during this time and just tortured CIA prisoners, possibly explaining how they switched the preferred gender of their victims.

I think if you live in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C. area, Florida or Ohio you should be especially careful.

Lisa Allen
13h

Targeted Justice Thank you for All of your information! If only someone could give this info to the attorneys.

