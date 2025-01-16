Watch the free movie. There are some Targeted Individuals that suffer from Morgellons. This disease is characterized by small fibers, just under the skin. If you don’t have the fibers - then it is not Morgellons. Singer, Joni Mitchell is one of the victims.

The Charles E. Holman Foundation has alot of information.

https://thecehf.org/

What is truly disturbing is the number of doctors that refuse to look at the patient’s skin. The movie shows repeated examples where Medical Doctors receive a patient and immediately conclude - they are delusional. No test. No sample. No bloodwork. They even refuse to look at their skin to see the colored fibers.

Targeted Individuals recognize that as mind control. The bigger question is - why are these doctors so easily mind controlled? It’s alarming. One woman had 40 different Medical Doctors tell her she was delusional. Not one of them would look at her skin to see the obvious fibers.

Subliminal messaging is real. The mind control is real. The cell tower subliminal messaging system must be shut down.

Another blatant question - why is the Deep State working so hard to keep this disease hidden? The CDC completely covered it up, after 4 years of research. Why is it so important to the Deep State?

Most of these victims are not aware they are Targeted Individuals. The other evidence can include family abandonment, job loss, gangstalking, V2K, and delusional diagnosis.

Watch the movie and see if you have an explanation. It is also available on other websites and movie channels.

Join us Tonight - Morgellons Podcast

Join us tonight for the Morgellons podcast on X-Space, 8pm Central time, 9pm Eastern.

https://x.com/i/spaces/1ynJODyAbRlxR/peek

You will need a X/Twitter account.

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

FBI Deleted Files From 4,258 U.S.-Based Computers

https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2025/01/15/fbi-confirms-it-deleted-files-from-4258-us-based-computers/?

“The FBI acted to protect U.S. computers from further compromise by PRC state-sponsored hackers,”Assistant Director Bryan Vorndran of the FBI’s Cyber Division, said, adding that the announcement “reaffirms the FBI’s dedication to protecting the American people by using its full range of legal authorities and technical expertise to counter nation-state cyber threats.”

This is the same FBI that has lied about Russian hacking, fake terrorist lists, J6 moles, and Hunter’s laptop. Should we believe them now?

= = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

