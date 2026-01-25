Many TI’s report mail problems. This appears to be connected to USPS employees that actually work at the Threat Screening Center (TSC) with the FBI in Vienna, Virginia. We have previously reported on this.

Mark Maldonodo is still the General Counsel at USPS, Office of Inspector General. Targeted Justice continues to have our bank statements and debit cards stolen.

After several years of documented complaints, the OIG has failed to provide a report or results of their investigation.

We wrote to Mark again.

And we are not going to stop.

Has anyone sued the USPS?

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Konan v. United States Postal Service, 96 F.4th 799 (5th Cir. 2024) held that under the Federal Torts Claims Act, a postal client can pursue his or her lawsuit against the USPS and the mail carrier that withholds his or her mail.

Konan v. USPS, No. 23-10179 (5th Cir. Mar. 20, 2024)) held that a plaintiff (Lebene Konan) could proceed with her Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) suit against the United States (for actions of USPS employees) alleging that postal workers **intentionally withheld** her mail over a two-year period. The court reversed the district court’s dismissal on this claim, reasoning that the intentional refusal to deliver mail to a designated address did not fall within the FTCA’s postal-matter exception for claims arising out of the “loss, miscarriage, or negligent transmission of letters or postal matter” (28 U.S.C. § 2680(b)).

The court distinguished intentional withholding from mere loss, misplacement, or negligence, allowing the claim to go forward (while affirming dismissal of other claims, like equal protection.

If you have experienced problems with USPS - please comment below.

