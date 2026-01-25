More USPS corruption…
Many TI’s report mail problems. This appears to be connected to USPS employees that actually work at the Threat Screening Center (TSC) with the FBI in Vienna, Virginia. We have previously reported on this.
Mark Maldonodo is still the General Counsel at USPS, Office of Inspector General. Targeted Justice continues to have our bank statements and debit cards stolen.
After several years of documented complaints, the OIG has failed to provide a report or results of their investigation.
We wrote to Mark again.
And we are not going to stop.
/
Has anyone sued the USPS?
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Konan v. United States Postal Service, 96 F.4th 799 (5th Cir. 2024) held that under the Federal Torts Claims Act, a postal client can pursue his or her lawsuit against the USPS and the mail carrier that withholds his or her mail.
Konan v. USPS, No. 23-10179 (5th Cir. Mar. 20, 2024)) held that a plaintiff (Lebene Konan) could proceed with her Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) suit against the United States (for actions of USPS employees) alleging that postal workers **intentionally withheld** her mail over a two-year period. The court reversed the district court’s dismissal on this claim, reasoning that the intentional refusal to deliver mail to a designated address did not fall within the FTCA’s postal-matter exception for claims arising out of the “loss, miscarriage, or negligent transmission of letters or postal matter” (28 U.S.C. § 2680(b)).
The court distinguished intentional withholding from mere loss, misplacement, or negligence, allowing the claim to go forward (while affirming dismissal of other claims, like equal protection.
/
/
If you have experienced problems with USPS - please comment below.
/
Yes years ago the perps would go right to the mailboxes if I put in a letter. A lot of my mail is stolen my ss end of year monthly evaluation is gone that I blame my HA . They have done it here for years. My email is corrupted or lost.etc.
This is wild. I filed a complaint through usps.com on 8-17-25 because we kept being told we were sent letters, wedding invites, graduation money for my son, bills, etc and none of it arrived.
When I filed the complaint, I selected that i prefer response via email so I would have the records, but they instead called.
The employee who contacted me went over the details of my complaint then asked what the mail is that we are missing. I explained we have no way of knowing everything that is missing, but for sure it is 2 party invitations, 2 checks, a summons for jury duty, a rebate check, numerous bills, and who knows what else. She said she will investigate.
The following day a man called and said the investigation was complete and no wrongdoing was found. He implied all of these people must be sending stuff to the wrong address and that I should ask them to double check what address they have (i have lived in my house for 25 years.)
I asked what specifically was done to investigate. He stated the mail carrier was asked if they were delivering all of the mail. The carrier said yes (of course they're going to say yes. Not delivering the mail is a federal crime.)
The case was then closed. It is now almost February 2026 and we still do not get important mail. Our box is always loaded with junk mail, so they do indeed deliver, just not anything of importance.