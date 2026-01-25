Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Guillette's avatar
Barbara Guillette
12h

Yes years ago the perps would go right to the mailboxes if I put in a letter. A lot of my mail is stolen my ss end of year monthly evaluation is gone that I blame my HA . They have done it here for years. My email is corrupted or lost.etc.

Reply
Share
Agent131711's avatar
Agent131711
12h

This is wild. I filed a complaint through usps.com on 8-17-25 because we kept being told we were sent letters, wedding invites, graduation money for my son, bills, etc and none of it arrived.

When I filed the complaint, I selected that i prefer response via email so I would have the records, but they instead called.

The employee who contacted me went over the details of my complaint then asked what the mail is that we are missing. I explained we have no way of knowing everything that is missing, but for sure it is 2 party invitations, 2 checks, a summons for jury duty, a rebate check, numerous bills, and who knows what else. She said she will investigate.

The following day a man called and said the investigation was complete and no wrongdoing was found. He implied all of these people must be sending stuff to the wrong address and that I should ask them to double check what address they have (i have lived in my house for 25 years.)

I asked what specifically was done to investigate. He stated the mail carrier was asked if they were delivering all of the mail. The carrier said yes (of course they're going to say yes. Not delivering the mail is a federal crime.)

The case was then closed. It is now almost February 2026 and we still do not get important mail. Our box is always loaded with junk mail, so they do indeed deliver, just not anything of importance.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture