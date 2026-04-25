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Jim's avatar
Jim
24m

I've had that exact same injury.

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A good man!'s avatar
A good man!
15m

If our countries wont help us. Reacting out people. Every country in the world need our input! Paper trails. Continuity of Complaint!

I think there might be a few countries out there that would be happy to expose our Complaints publicly.

If our governments wont evin listen! Then we are not the good guys!

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