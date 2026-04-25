More "Punching Bag" Attacks
Armando measured the direction, and says it was definitely coming from the sky - at about a 45 degree angle. This is another “feature” of the Reltron. The microwave pulses can be dialed up or down for intensity.
Interestingly, he used an electric flyswatter to detect some of the attacks.
You can contact Armando thru
TargetSourceLLC.com
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Flyers for Congress and State Legislators
Visit your State Capital and hand them out to each Legislator’s office. It will only take about 2 hours.
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I've had that exact same injury.
If our countries wont help us. Reacting out people. Every country in the world need our input! Paper trails. Continuity of Complaint!
I think there might be a few countries out there that would be happy to expose our Complaints publicly.
If our governments wont evin listen! Then we are not the good guys!