Armando measured the direction, and says it was definitely coming from the sky - at about a 45 degree angle. This is another “feature” of the Reltron. The microwave pulses can be dialed up or down for intensity.

Interestingly, he used an electric flyswatter to detect some of the attacks.

You can contact Armando thru

TargetSourceLLC.com

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Flyers for Congress and State Legislators

Visit your State Capital and hand them out to each Legislator’s office. It will only take about 2 hours.

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