Attorney Ana Toledo & Richard Lighthouse further discuss the takedown of our website by Weebly, and the complaint from NIH Research Director, Michael Wolfson.
We stand by our claims that the NIH has known about these illegal and non-consensual implants that are tied to their research programs.
Around 2001, David Larson had illegal, non-consensual implants removed from his body, that involved research activities from the NIH. He went to great lengths to investigate and determine who was involved. You can read his report here:
“Criminal and Scientific Misconduct involving Neural Prosthesis Research”
https://www.aisjca-mft.org/LarsonReport.Edit.pdf
Important emails implicating the NIH:
They have known about these ethical and legal violations for decades.
David Larson sued the CIA - 2011:
David Larson v. CIA, et al
Plaintiff - Appellant,: DAVID A. LARSON and BRANDI LYNN BAKER
Defendant - Appellee,: CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY, et al.
Case Number: 11-15179
Filed: January 21, 2011 Court: U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
Appellant David P. Larson requested information from the CIA pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act ("FOIA" or "the Act") concerning the Soviet KGB agent who defected to the United States and then redefected to the Soviet Union. In response, the CIA mailed to Larson a "CIA-prepared biography of Vitaliy Yurchenko" free of charge. The CIA also requested a payment commitment from Larson for any additional research and duplication.
https://casetext.com/case/larson-v-cia-2
Bob Boyce’s Illegal Implant Removal - 2010
https://stopthecrime.net/Bob%20Boyce.pdf
Reference: Dr John Hall’s website - www.satweapons.com
from the Wayback Machine:
https://web.archive.org/web/20180416234224/http://satweapons.com/
“Whoever controls the best directed energy weapons, will control the world without guns or bullets” - - Vladimir Putin
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Epitome of Nazi and Nuremberg code violating than this. Pray for their souls!
Keep up the good work! Thank you