General Derek O’Malley

General Derek O’Malley is the key Pentagon person that controls the funding and security clearances for Special Access Programs (SAP) and Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP). As we have mentioned before, all USAP’s are grossly illegal, because they do not comply with the US Constitution.

Even the President, does not have access to USAP’s, because they are above his security clearance. It was designed this way by the Deep State. Vice President Rockefeller, under President Gerald Ford, set up this unconstitutional security clearance system in the 1970’s.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/derekjomalley

https://www.linkedin.com/in/derekjomalley

Special Access Program Oversight Committee:

https://sgp.fas.org/othergov/sapoc.html

DOD DIRECTIVE 5205.07: SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM POLICY

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodd/520507p.pdf

DOD MANUAL 5205.07: SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM SECURITY MANUAL

https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/dodm/520507m1.PDF

UFO Programs

For those that are interested - he also has oversight over all UFO programs for the Pentagon. These programs are also SAP’s and USAP’s. Have you ever seen his name mentioned during UFO interviews? Or by alternative media? He is the actual leader.

General David Abba was the leader before him. We also identified him. See our prior newsletters.

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In our opinion, he is actually an undercover C1A Officer - that’s how he rose thru the ranks. This is also how the C1A maintains control over the TI Program, code named “ULTRA.” Their own covert employee heads up the TI Program/MK-Ultra.

O’Malley is the Director for the Special Access Programs Central Office (SAPCO). See our prior newsletters for the Military Documents that describe the procedures for SAPCO.

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Interviews and Quotes

Public interviews and substantial quoted material primarily date from his time as a colonel (especially 2018–2019 at Shaw Base). Later material includes speeches and shorter appearances. Below are the main available sources with key quotes.Key Interviews“Creating the culture we’re proud of: an interview with Col. O’Malley and Chief Cooley” (Shaw AFB, November 2019)

This is one of the most detailed published interviews, focused on leadership, culture, trust, operations tempo, and accountability while he commanded the 20th Fighter Wing.

shaw.af.mil

Notable quotes from O’Malley:

On trust and resiliency events: “I think one of the biggest takeaways is that trust is earned slowly over time. It takes courage and authenticity, putting yourself out there and being accountable for your actions, and connection to one another to create a sense of belonging. Being kind and respectful to one another is not conditional; it is valuable, if not essential, in every situation... We have to earn the trust of our Airmen over time, and prove to them that we are the leaders they deserve every single day.”

On culture and toxic behavior: “Leadership is a privilege, not a right based on rank or time in service... When leaders manipulate, threaten, control, exclude, or belittle Airmen – that’s the toxic behavior we have to eliminate. I truly feel if we coach one another, provide feedback early and often, and really take time to establish and maintain compassion in everything we do, we can create an environment where everyone feels safe and valued in their workplace.”

On accountability and removing a prior command chief: “My entire command focus has been about building a culture at Shaw where we are truly listening to our Airmen; taking care of one another; and treating each other with professionalism, kindness, and respect. I have made a commitment to my Airmen and their families that I will do everything in my power to lead a Wing that stands by our values at all times. This means I will never walk by a problem when it is brought to my attention.”

On communication: “If I can’t communicate effectively, I am not communicating at all. I try to use humor and humanity as much as I can when I talk to different audiences because laughter and positivity is something I think we can all agree is an important part of making us want to come to work.”

The War Zone / The Drive interview (February 2019): “USAF Commander Who Fired First Female Demo Team Leader Talks Mistakes, Redemption, And Leadership”

Extensive conversation covering a past personal mistake (a humorous but inappropriate squadron video from 2004 that went viral), redemption, second chances, leadership philosophy, and the high-profile relief of the first female F-16 demo team leader.

twz.com

Key themes and quotes:

On learning from mistakes: “Every one of us has done something we regret. And you can learn from it, you can move on. Don’t forget that you’re not defined by the mistakes you make unless you choose to let them define you... I’m grateful that my leaders saw something in me that was worth saving and gave me a chance to reach my full potential. That’s exactly what I will do every single day I have the privilege of leading Airmen.”

On seeing potential in people: “I think it’s so important to have a commander... where we see the best in people. So, even when people do things that are just bad sometimes, we look at them and we see through that and we see past it and we recognize that there is so much potential here that we need to harness.”

On standards and culture: He discussed cleaning up crude aspects of Air Force culture and creating an environment where everyone feels safe, while still allowing humor and humanity. He also described sharing his own past mistake with subordinates to be authentic and set expectations.

Personal notes: He explained his close relationship with his identical twin brother Colin (a composer; source of the “Maestro” callsign), used humor as a leadership tool, and noted the significance of commanding at Shaw (where his late father had served as a maintenance officer).

Other Notable Quotes and AppearancesFirst commander’s call and change-of-command remarks (Shaw AFB, 2018)

“We need each other. … We are all on the same team.”

“We need to accomplish the mission in a way that preserves the people, resources and the energy to fight and win again tomorrow.”

“Be excellent at your primary job, take care of yourself, your coworkers, your friends and your family.”

On taking command: “‘We fight America’s wars’... That’s exactly what we do here... As of this moment, it is my honor to work for you.” And: “The Airmen in this wing and the soldiers on this base and the families in this wing are not expendable... We have to defend them. We have to defend their time, we have to take care of them.” shaw.af.mil

Callsign origin (Church News, 2009, when he was a major)

He received the callsign “Maestro” after conducting his twin brother’s composition “The Pilot’s Hymn” at a concert hosted by former President George H.W. Bush. A video of him improvising on stage circulated in Air Force circles.

thechurchnews.com

KCIS 2022 Keynote Address (YouTube video, ~18–20 minutes of prepared remarks as Brig. Gen.)

As Deputy Commander of the Canadian NORAD Region, he delivered a video keynote on NORAD strategy for homeland defense (largely presenting the views of then-NORAD/NORTHCOM commander Gen. Glen VanHerck). Themes included all-domain awareness, information dominance, decision superiority, evolving threats (hypersonics, cruise missiles, cyber, Arctic), and the strength of the U.S.-Canada partnership. Full video available on the KCIS channel.

youtube.com

Other

He co-authored pieces on War on the Rocks (2014–2015) on close air support, the A-10/F-35 debate, and related topics.

Shorter public appearances include a 2023 NORAD Santa Tracker interview with the BBC (as a brigadier general) and various official bios/speeches.

Publicly available long-form interviews appear concentrated in his wing-commander years at Shaw. More recent material tends toward official remarks, bios, or shorter media hits rather than extended personal interviews. Official Air Force biography pages (af.mil and afcent.af.mil) provide the career timeline and current role.

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Official biographies

2019 Shaw AFB culture interview

The War Zone / The Drive 2019 interview

2018 commander’s call coverage

2018 change-of-command remarks

2009 Church News article (callsign origin)

KCIS 2022 keynote

Video:

War on the Rocks author page (articles he co-authored)

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