D. has been severely burned 5 times over the past few years. She lives in the United States.

One of the days with bad burns.

They routinely go after her lips with the microwave weapon.

Skin rash - probably from microwave heating. (Heat rash)

D.’s Story

These are some of the burn images.

My parents and I, all received the same targeting. My father passed in 2020, so he is no longer abused.

There is one extremely high pitch sound that my mother and I can hear, and this high pitch sound can be felt. I normally get really hot inside my body and my mom gets the chills. The louder the sound is, makes the burn come on more quickly. An example is 5 minutes or less. Sometimes it’s at a lower loudness and is done over a period of 20 minutes. We can be completely blistered with face burns.

I have stayed home and cleaned the house over a few hours at times, and have a later onset of the sunburn . There is a different high pitch sound when we develop the sunburn. Appears to be two types of burns. - One is almost instantly and the other comes on slowly. Again, they are different high pitch sounds.

One feels like a million electrical hot needles penetrating the skin, the other burn seems to come on - like radiation is trying to get out of my body.

My mother also experiences these burns. Her skin reacts somewhat less, but she and my father were being burned alive. My home is 40 ft from their home. I can be burned in their home as well.

There is never a time that they aren’t using some type of device that is audible and can be recorded, or a radio frequency that only we can hear, since it’s penetrating our skulls and heating brain tissue.

Frey hearing aka microwave heating, all three of us could hear, which raises the torture to an entirely new level of pain. I have seen flashes of light hit my face and the sunburn came on within a minute of the flash. This hasn’t happened often - only when I’m in my car at one location. I am parked in my car when it hits. Immediately, I am shaking, very sick, unable to verbalize the attack, weak and my nose gushing blood.

I’d say the flash thing happened a total of 5 times over the past 2 1/2 years and only in the evening. The energy level is very high in our home - the current surge put out by something that turns our homes into static electricity and lit up a set of LED lights on a metal shelve in my parent’s family room. The LED lights stayed lit for 20 minutes. This happened 3 times.

My parents built their new home in 2009. It’s all up to code. We have burns in our electrical boxes from high energy pulses and damage to many things in the home, that are affected.

Last, we have had 14 vehicle batteries damaged in the past 4 1/2 years. I have other evidence RF is being used to harm us - Monitors. One set of security cameras picks up the high pitch sounds. Someone has damaged almost all of those cameras. They have a notification sound present - it could be a thief, but instead the high pitch sound we hear, that normally isn’t recorded, is on the camera footage.

They have directed lasers at us. They melted a glass window and it was (paper thin) with ripples, before the glass broke. Lastly, there is one device they used - it puts out a quick high energy pulse wave. They were hitting our homes with it and it made a very loud boom.

When they directed it near our outlets, our electrical breakers would blow. The pulsing wave I could hear - travels along the walls, as if the pulsing wave could follow the electrical wiring in the walls. Our electricity was out on two occasions to look at this, but the electrician didn’t know what device could hit a home and overload the breaker. Every three way switch in my home no longer works, because there was nothing protecting those light switches.

I have other incidents of direct hits to our dogs. And myself, while I’m in my car. They also use audible sounds to cause more pain. When my brain is tender from the microwave pulses, they sometimes send loud high pitch or low boom sounds - you can feel it in your body. It’s really awful.

Some weeks, we have tremors all day and tinnitus that never ends. All three of us suffered the same symptoms. My mother and I compared the high pitch sound resonating in our home that day. It’s a hissing sound, a piercing high pitch steel sound. One sound feels like it’s cutting the skin. My mother and I agree on the sounds - So it produces the same sound in both of us. My father as well, when he was alive. Chills and fever typically go along with the burns.

