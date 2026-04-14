https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/5824261-congress-must-reform-fisa-702/

In 2021, the FBI conducted 3.4 million warrantless searches of U.S. citizen data, an increase from 1.3 million in the previous 12 months.

According to the FISA court, in 2024, the FBI used an “advanced filter function” to conduct U.S. person queries, allowing it to avoid counting and oversight requirements. A Department of Justice review ordered by the FISA court was unable to determine how many such queries occurred or how many of these queries violated agency rules — shedding doubt on the numbers provided by the FBI.

The refusal of the FBI to properly audit and report U.S. person queries as required by law has made it impossible to fully evaluate the scope of the surveillance being conducted on U.S. persons. But any number of warrantless searches targeting Americans is unconstitutional.

Section 702 allows the government to target virtually anyone abroad, so long as it might yield some foreign intelligence information. As the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board stated, before Trump fired the majority of the Board, “Targets need not act at the behest of a foreign power. They also don’t have to violate U.S. law or engage in any activities hostile to the United States.” Simply having information that might be relevant to diplomacy, international affairs, or international trade is enough for a foreigner to be subject to surveillance, along with every American they talk to.

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How many Terrorists have been Caught by the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)?

ZERO!

An FBI Agent testified under oath to Federal Judge Trenga in 2019, that the TSDB has NEVER caught a single terrorist.

Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-375

https://floridafamily.org/full_article.php?article_no=935

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4 OUT OF 5 AMERICANS BELIEVE THE “WEAPONIZATION” OF GOVERNMENT IS A SERIOUS THREAT

These findings come amid reports that the Department of Justice has “effectively shut down” its Weaponization Working Group that was established in February 2025 to review instances of politicized prosecutions by the DOJ.

https://joehoft.com/rasmussen-reports-polling-shows-more-than-4-5/

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