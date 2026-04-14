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Selma Mirada Fuly's avatar
Selma Mirada Fuly
3h

How do they monitor? Using the PEGASUS spying program? Or other spying programs? The Brazilian ABIN (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) also illegally spied on several people. With Israeli spying programs, do you have proof that the FBI did this? I have proof that ABIN spied on several Brazilians with these Israeli programs, and you didn't even mention how the FBI monitors people. Is it online? Through V2K? Or do they spy on people in the street? ABIN monitored more than 60,000 people, and that's because it has fewer resources than the CIA/NSA/CIA and only focused on authorities and politicians during Bolsonaro's time, not on ordinary citizens like me... I'm not being monitored by the FBI, but by the CIA, through this so-called V2K that never appeared in major news outlets. The only news outlet that talks about V2K is you, who work at Targeted Justice.

https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/politica/first-mile-acessos-ilegais-abin-pf/

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Shannon's avatar
Shannon
4h

We are being surveilled, investigated, and harassed (plus attacked and tortured in the name of science) by our own democratic government. Appalling and disgraceful. Plus, whoever suggested my name as one to be put on a list for this illegal investigation and harassment (and/or onto a list of victims to be attacked and tortured for any purpose) they are the worst of the worst of human beings.

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