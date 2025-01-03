More FBI Corruption

FBI is now refusing to cooperate with Congressional investigators.

In September, former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino said according to a whistleblower, after the pipe bombs were found at the RNC and DNC headquarters, “assets on the ground, including a whistleblower, was briefed about the pipe bombs the next day and show a picture of a guy in a hoodie.”

However, according to the whistleblower, the law enforcement agents were told to stand down two days later.

Then - how did a bomb-sniffing dog miss the DNC “bomb” just a few feet away?

These FBI Agents deserve prison time.

Let’s see how well that goes for them…

Another CIA Manchurian Candidate?

Authorities have revealed that Matthew Livelsberger, 37, shot himself in the head moments before his Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

This certainly looks like another CIA brain-f***.

We can be certain that the corrupt Las Vegas Police Dept will investigate this event as well as they did, the mass shooting in 2017.

Stephen Paddock was an American mass murderer who perpetrated the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. Paddock opened fire into a crowd of about 22,000 concertgoers attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 60 people and injuring approximately 867. Gun shots from a helicopter were reported by many people at the concert, but that somehow escaped the official news reports. Other reports state that at least 30 FBI Agents checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel the day before the shooting. Coincidence?

“President Obama is certainly an instructive case. This is a president who campaigned on a platform of ending warrantless wiretapping in the United States, he said “that’s not who we are, that’s not what we do,” and once he became the president, he expanded the program.”

— Ed Snowden

