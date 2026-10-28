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L Bea's avatar
L Bea
2h

I don't tolerate people talking bad about you guys. Pretty sure they are all government opposition. Everyone should block these stalkers - after a sharp exposure of facts. Of course the clowns that run this show are noticing our progress on social media and are hoping to undermine our best. We are family. We must protect our progress and our people.

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Mavis And Justice For All's avatar
Mavis And Justice For All
2h

I’ll always stick up for you guys, know that much 💜

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