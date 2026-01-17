Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shaina Shaina's avatar
Shaina Shaina
21h

Don't let the haters bring you down!! Much love 🫶🏼

Reply
Share
James's avatar
James
21h

I was allowed into the website.

I'm not sure how many groups there are out there that are trying to fight targeting. Targeted Justice makes sense, and is informative. Once you figure its technology and not demons lol. It kinda common sense from there. Its not us(TIs), its them (Deepstate crooks). Anyone whos talking crap must not be a ti.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture