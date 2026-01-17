Libel & Slander

Targeted Justice continues to receive false and defamatory accusations from a small number of people in the community. These false statements tend to be directed at our leadership team and Targeted Justice in general. DEFAMATION IS AGAINST THE LAW IN EVERY STATE. Libel and slander are against the law in every state. If you are not familiar with the laws in your state - you might want to read up?

In Texas it is under: Texas Civil Practice, Chapter 73 - Libel.

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CP/htm/CP.73.htm

You are certainly entitled to your opinions… however,

Under State laws in every state, you are NOT entitled to defamation and slander. If you forward an email that contains defamation or libel - that may also be against the law and you can be sued for it.

It is interesting how these critics “overlook” the accomplishments of our leadership team. It is seldom considered or included…

And of course, these same people have no record of accomplishments.

/

Anyone can form a nonprofit. It does not require money or connections. In Texas, it is $100 or less for filing fees. Anyone who says otherwise, obviously did not read the state laws.

Richard Lighthouse did not take down his website - it is being blocked and hacked by the government criminals at the NSA. Please let us know in the comments, if you cannot access the online material for TJ, Dr Ber, Ana, or Richard.

www.RLighthouse.com

We did a newsletter on this - but apparently the defamers don’t like to read…

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

/