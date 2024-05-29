* Contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Spying on your neighbors

From our newsletter on 19 May 2024, if you have started to identify CIA houses in Aurora, Colorado - What's next?

1. Lamphone

Spies Can Eavesdrop by Watching a Light Bulb's Vibrations

Researchers revealed a new technique for long-distance eavesdropping they call "lamphone." They say it allows anyone with a laptop and less than a thousand dollars of equipment—just a telescope and a $400 electro-optical sensor—to listen in on any sounds in a room that's hundreds of feet away in real-time, simply by observing the minuscule vibrations those sounds create on the glass surface of a light bulb inside. By measuring the tiny changes in light output from the bulb that those vibrations cause, the researchers show that a spy can pick up sound clearly enough to discern the contents of conversations or even recognize a piece of music.

https://www.wired.com/story/lamphone-light-bulb-vibration-spying/

2. Laser microphone - Window sensors/listening devices

A laser microphone is a surveillance device that uses a laser beam to detect sound vibrations in a distant object. It can be used to eavesdrop with minimal chance of exposure. The object is typically inside a room where a conversation is taking place and can be anything that can vibrate (for example, a picture on a wall) in response to the pressure waves created by noises present in the room. The laser beam is directed into the room through a window, reflects off the object, and returns to a receiver that converts the beam to an audio signal.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laser_microphone

BBC Article - Laser listening systems - expensive, but they work.

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-23793465

3. Tracking/Listening devices for car windows. The car and person can be tracked to identify the elevators/portals at Denver airport.

4. Listening devices can be planted in outside gathering areas. Some microphones are smaller than a grain of rice.

5. Listening/recording devices on external antennas, which can be used to hack into the CIA's internet. See antennas newsletter, 4 May 2024.

6. I wonder if there are some foreign governments that do not like the CIA? Maybe they would like to experiment on CIA Agents using gangstalking and neurological weapons?

7. I wonder if there are some illegal immigrants at the southern border, that would like to know where CIA houses are located?

#DeFundCIA

Psychopaths

Houston - 2 freak storms in 2 weeks.

Next week is wide open...

Your move, chknshts.

8chiknKiev4crispy6border9.

