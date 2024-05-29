* Contains opinions of Targeted Justice
/
Spying on your neighbors
From our newsletter on 19 May 2024, if you have started to identify CIA houses in Aurora, Colorado - What's next?
1. Lamphone
Spies Can Eavesdrop by Watching a Light Bulb's Vibrations
Researchers revealed a new technique for long-distance eavesdropping they call "lamphone." They say it allows anyone with a laptop and less than a thousand dollars of equipment—just a telescope and a $400 electro-optical sensor—to listen in on any sounds in a room that's hundreds of feet away in real-time, simply by observing the minuscule vibrations those sounds create on the glass surface of a light bulb inside. By measuring the tiny changes in light output from the bulb that those vibrations cause, the researchers show that a spy can pick up sound clearly enough to discern the contents of conversations or even recognize a piece of music.
https://www.wired.com/story/lamphone-light-bulb-vibration-spying/
/
2. Laser microphone - Window sensors/listening devices
A laser microphone is a surveillance device that uses a laser beam to detect sound vibrations in a distant object. It can be used to eavesdrop with minimal chance of exposure. The object is typically inside a room where a conversation is taking place and can be anything that can vibrate (for example, a picture on a wall) in response to the pressure waves created by noises present in the room. The laser beam is directed into the room through a window, reflects off the object, and returns to a receiver that converts the beam to an audio signal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laser_microphone
BBC Article - Laser listening systems - expensive, but they work.
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-23793465
/
3. Tracking/Listening devices for car windows. The car and person can be tracked to identify the elevators/portals at Denver airport.
4. Listening devices can be planted in outside gathering areas. Some microphones are smaller than a grain of rice.
5. Listening/recording devices on external antennas, which can be used to hack into the CIA's internet. See antennas newsletter, 4 May 2024.
6. I wonder if there are some foreign governments that do not like the CIA? Maybe they would like to experiment on CIA Agents using gangstalking and neurological weapons?
7. I wonder if there are some illegal immigrants at the southern border, that would like to know where CIA houses are located?
#DeFundCIA
/
Psychopaths
Houston - 2 freak storms in 2 weeks.
Next week is wide open...
Your move, chknshts.
/
8chiknKiev4crispy6border9.
/
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.
2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.
3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
/
/
Lex Talionis:
https://www.bc.edu/content/dam/files/research_sites/cjl/pdf/Justin%20Ilboudo_Research%20Paper.pdf
Dr. Greer states that the criminal deep state involving the MIC can listen into any conversation wherever you are - in air, land or water. The criminals have such advanced weaponry that they can puck up sounds and voices miles a way. We are 300 years behind their technology. Full disclosure now.