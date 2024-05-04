Yagi antenna for 1900 - 2200 MHz

/

How to Spot CIA agents in Foreign Countries

*Opinions of Targeted Justice

/

Revised. If a foreign government suspects that an employee might be working with the CIA, there is some tangible evidence that might help - antennas. Most intelligence agencies use remote listening devices. But when that technology is not available, there are only a few good choices that involve antennas.

The antennas will give them away. They will be using specific antennas that operate at specific frequencies. This does not mean that everyone with one of these antennas is CIA. But it is a good evidence, if you already have something tangible on them.

The CIA does not work for the interests of the United States. They never have. They take orders from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and they work for the interests of the Central Bankers, the Deep State, and the Globalists. They should not be trusted under any circumstances.

/

To identify CIA Agents in foreign countries, look for antennas.

Parabolic antennas can be used, but they are also conspicuous.

Yagi antennas are better, because they can be hidden. For frequencies in the 1900 - 2200 Mhz, it will look like the one at the top, or this:

/

12 Ghz - 18 Ghz signals to communicate directly with Echostar satellites will look like this:

/

The CIA will likely be using the new Bezos/Amazon antennas, because it can directly connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS), where the CIA has a huge investment. In 2013, the CIA signed a $600 million deal with Amazon Web Services.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/report-amazon-cia-ink-600m-cloud-computing-deal

Amazon Web Services new ground antenna.

uplink 28.5 - 29.1 Ghz

downlink 17.7 - 19.3 Ghz

/

Starlink

10.7 Ghz - 12.75 Ghz

/

If you are in a foreign country, a good signal analyzer and a directional antenna can help you locate CIA criminals. Aaronia.com makes some good signal analyzers, but these can be remotely hacked - so you will need to constantly check it with a signal generator.

/

TJ will continue to expose these RICO criminals and their agenda.

/

/

/

/

/