CIA’s Private Internet Network

*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice.

The CIA has a private internet network, that is separate from the internet that most people use. The backbone of this private network is run by Echostar Corporation. They have 15 active satellites under the Echostar brand, and also the Hughes Communications satellites.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies for defense governmental entities.(That's their way of saying the CIA). The Echostar Corporation owns Dish Network, Hughes Communications satellites, Boost Mobile, and other companies.

The satellites for CIA communications are parked in Geosynchronus orbit (GEO).

Targeted Individuals can help us dig deeper on this research to expose the criminal operations of the CIA.

The Dish Network/Echostar frequencies can be used to access the CIA’s private internet. It may also be possible to jam the CIA’s frequencies.

What frequencies are they using?

ECHOSTAR-23 satellite, manufactured by Loral, operates within the 17.3-17.8 GHz BSS feeder uplink band (ITU Appendix 30A) and the 12.2-12.7 GHz BSS downlink band (ITU Appendix 30). The channel center frequencies are identical to those prescribed by the ITU’s Region 2 BSS Plan. Full frequency re-use is achieved through the use of dual orthogonal polarizations. The bandwidth of each channel is 24 MHz.

Spacecraft Telemetry, Tracking and Control (“TT&C”) functions will take place from FCC-authorized, fully redundant TT&C earth station and satellite control facilities located in Cheyenne, WY and Gilbert, AZ. TT&C transmissions occur at the edges of the 17.3-17.8 GHz uplink band and 12.2-12.7 GHz downlink band.

https://fcc.report/IBFS/SES-MFS-20190507-00566/1676581.pdf

EchoStar’s forthcoming low-earth orbit (“LEO”) Lyra constellation will deliver global Internet of Things (“IoT”), machine-to-machine, and other data services beginning in 2024. The twenty-eight satellites in this constellation will feature an advanced software-defined radio powered by the LoRa protocol for connecting very low-cost, long-lived devices.

EchoStar holds extensive International Telecommunication Union (“ITU”) rights and satellite authorizations in the S-band (between the 1980-2025 MHz and 2160-2200 MHz bands) as well as landing rights in countries around the globe.

https://www.ntia.doc.gov/sites/default/files/publications/echostar.pdf

This is our second notice. Back off.

Update on Dr Ber

The neurostrikes are so severe that they cause neuromotor disfunction, and his legs collapse.

Dr Ber describes the attacks:

“Debilitating, incapacitating, accompanied by deafening sound that is hard to describe; producing whole body vibrations (known in the literature as buffeting or thumper), vibrating pressure-like pain in the head, as if your head being squeezed in a vice from every direction. You have no choice but to scream to push against this intolerable sensory phenomenon. It becomes uncontrollable and, you can’t close your eyes because it produces a sense of free falling which is extremely intolerable and all-encompassing. Can’t speak, can’t orient yourself in the environment, have to hold on to something, or collapse on the floor. Comes in 30 - 1 minute waves, and resumes as soon as you feel slightly better, and can last up to 1.5 hours, after which you have to recover for a couple of hours.”

“I would also add that despite the similarities with a transient ischemic stroke (temporary loos of control of your legs), there are no strokes that start manifesting with vibration/buffeting. This is a unique combination of symptoms occurring together in a novel way, never seen by neurologists before (2 consent panels confirmed it). Also, the sheer duration of these attacks (over 5 years) makes it difficult to mistake for anything else.”

Please send your prayers for Dr Ber.

Episode 60 is out

Attorney Ana Toledo, Richard Lighthouse, & Dr Ber talk about the 5th Circuit

