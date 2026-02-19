Some mobile apps used by DHS, ICE, and TSA

Several US government contracts have been identified for mobile applications (cell phone apps) designed for use by DHS and ICE personnel. These primarily support immigration enforcement, identity verification, and investigations. The focus is on apps used directly by agents and officers on mobile devices, such as smartphones. Note that many surveillance tools involve mobile components, but only those explicitly described as cell phone applications for personnel are included.

Contracts for hacking tools (e.g., Cellebrite or Graykey) or spyware (e.g., Paragon Graphite) are excluded, as they are typically device-based or deployment software rather than user-facing apps on personnel phones. Access to these apps may be restricted to authorized federal employees, and details can vary based on operational needs.

1. Mobile Fortify App

Description: A mobile biometric verification application used by ICE and CBP personnel for field operations. It captures facial images, contactless fingerprints, and photographs of identity documents via a smartphone camera. The app uses AI for facial recognition, fingerprint matching, and optical character recognition to query DHS databases (e.g., Traveler Verification Service, containing over 1.2 billion images) for identity and immigration status verification. Outputs include match results with biographic data, which personnel review. It supports immigration enforcement, investigations, and victim protection. Deployed since May 2025; operational on ICE-issued iPhones or similar devices. wired.com +1

Vendor: NEC Corporation (provides the underlying facial recognition technology, marketed as “Reveal”).

Contract Details: Award ID 70RCSA20C00000006, valued at $23.9 million. Period: September 2020 to September 2023 (with potential extensions; active use continued into 2026). Awarded by DHS Science and Technology Directorate for biometric matching services, including unlimited facial quantities across hardware platforms and locations. This contract supports Mobile Fortify’s backend capabilities. wired.com +2

Usage by Personnel: Directly used by ICE officers and agents in the field for real-time scans and queries. No public access; requires agency-issued devices and credentials.

2. Iris-Scanning Mobile App (from BI2 Technologies)

Description: A mobile application integrated with smartphones for iris scanning, allowing ICE personnel to capture iris biometrics from up to 15 inches away in seconds. It matches scans against DHS databases for identity verification during enforcement operations. Part of a broader biometric toolkit for field use, often combined with facial recognition. americanimmigrationcouncil.org +2

Vendor: BI2 Technologies (provides iris-scanning hardware and software).

Contract Details: Multiple awards totaling approximately $4.6 million in 2025 for iris-scanning smartphones and related software. Specific award IDs include modifications under broader biometric contracts (e.g., linked to DHS biometric procurement vehicles like 70RCSA series). Period: Active from fall 2025 onward. These contracts enable deployment of the app on mobile devices for real-time scanning. americanimmigrationcouncil.org +1

Usage by Personnel: Used by ICE agents in the field to quickly identify individuals without physical contact. Integrated into enforcement workflows.

3. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Mobile App

Description: A mobile application for facial recognition searches, allowing ICE personnel to upload photos from their smartphones and match against a database of over 50 billion images scraped from public sources. It provides investigative leads, including names, social media profiles, and locations. Used for suspect identification and tracking in operations. immpolicytracking.org +3

Vendor: Clearview AI.

Contract Details: Award ID 70CMSD25P00000111 (example from 2025), valued at $3.8 million (ICE’s largest Clearview purchase). Period: 2025-2026, with prior contracts dating back to 2020 totaling over $9.2 million. Provides software licenses for mobile access to the facial recognition database. immpolicytracking.org +2

Usage by Personnel: Accessed via mobile devices by ICE investigators for on-the-go searches. Supports a broad range of investigations.

Additional Notes

Mobile Language Translation Services (MLTS) App: An RFI was issued in November 2025 for an iOS mobile app providing on-demand interpretation and translation for ICE personnel. No contract award has been publicly announced as of February 2026, but related language services contracts (e.g., 70CDCR24FR0000070, up to $50 million for broader translation) may evolve to include mobile components. sam.gov +2

Oversight and Challenges: These apps are part of DHS’s expanding AI inventory (over 200 use cases as of 2026), but some lack completed privacy impact assessments or full transparency. dhs.gov +2 Concerns include accuracy, bias, and civil liberties, with congressional inquiries ongoing. markey.senate.gov

Grok Sources for Verification: Details drawn from USAspending.gov, SAM.gov, and DHS publications. For full contract access, search USAspending.gov by award ID or contact DHS procurement offices. This list may not be exhaustive, as some classified or recent awards are not public. \ \ Other Mobile Applications Used by DHS, ICE, or TSA Personnel

Building on the previous overview, a deeper review of federal procurement records, DHS AI inventories, and agency publications reveals more mobile apps and related contracts. These focus on tools for personnel in areas like intelligence access, forensics, case management, staff optimization, and evidence capture. Some are public-facing but have personnel backend access; others are internal. Details are from public sources like USAspending.gov, SAM.gov, and DHS reports.

eff.org +2

4. DHS Intel Mobile Application

Description: A secure mobile app for DHS personnel, leaders, and partners to access intelligence products, alerts, and unclassified information on threats. It supports real-time notifications and document viewing on agency-issued devices, enhancing operational awareness for components like ICE and TSA. hstoday.us +1

Vendor: Developed in-house by DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), with potential support from contractors like Booz Allen Hamilton for integration.

Contract Details: Part of broader IT support contracts, such as Award ID 70RDAD20C00000001 (DHS I&A IT services, valued at $50 million, 2020-2025). No standalone mobile app contract, but included in DHS’s mobility R&D program under S&T initiatives. dhs.gov +1

Usage by Personnel: Used by DHS, ICE, and TSA employees for secure intelligence access in the field. Not public-facing.

5. ICE Mobile Check-in Application (SmartLINK)

Description: A mobile app for ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, allowing enrollees (e.g., immigrants) to check in via GPS, biometrics, and video. ICE personnel use a companion admin app or dashboard on their mobile devices to monitor compliance, review data, and manage cases in real-time. dhs.gov +1

Vendor: BI Incorporated (a subsidiary of The GEO Group), providing the SmartLINK platform.

Contract Details: Award ID 70CDCR18D00000013, valued at up to $2.2 billion (2018-2028, with modifications). Includes mobile app development and maintenance for ATD monitoring. Recent modifications in 2025 added $100 million for expanded biometric features. americanimmigrationcouncil.org +1

Usage by Personnel: ICE officers use the app’s backend for oversight, alerts, and data analysis during enforcement operations.

6. Cellebrite Mobile Forensics App

Description: A mobile application suite (e.g., Cellebrite Responder) for ICE personnel to perform on-site device extractions, unlocking, and data analysis from seized phones. It supports real-time forensics for investigations, including location data, messages, and apps. seattletimes.com +2

Vendor: Cellebrite.

Contract Details: Award ID 70B04C25F00000056, valued at $11 million (renewed 2025, ongoing). Covers software licenses, hardware, and mobile app access for unlimited devices. Related to broader forensics contracts totaling $20 million since 2008. seattletimes.com +2

Usage by Personnel: Deployed by ICE investigators in the field for rapid device analysis during raids or arrests.

7. Palantir Mobile App (Part of ICM/FALCON Mobile)

Description: Mobile extension of Palantir’s Investigative Case Management (ICM) and FALCON platforms, allowing ICE personnel to access case data, run queries, and view analytics on smartphones. It integrates location data, biometrics, and leads for on-the-go enforcement. forbes.com +3

Vendor: Palantir Technologies.

Contract Details: Award ID 70CTD022FR0000170, valued at $139.3 million (2022-2027). Includes mobile app enhancements for ICM operations. Total Palantir contracts with ICE exceed $200 million, with mobile access specified in recent mods. forbes.com +2

Usage by Personnel: Used by ICE agents for real-time case management and targeting in the field.

8. Axon Capture Application (for TSA)

Description: A mobile app for capturing and uploading evidence, photos, and videos from body-worn cameras or phones. TSA personnel use it for incident reporting, security checks, and compliance documentation. dhs.gov

Vendor: Axon Enterprise.

Contract Details: Integrated into TSA’s broader IT contracts, such as Award ID 70T01023D00000001 (evidence management, valued at $15 million, 2023-2028). Part of DHS-wide body cam initiatives. dhs.gov

Usage by Personnel: TSA officers use it in airports for secure, real-time evidence handling.

9. Automated Field Data Collection App (for TSA)

Description: A mobile app for TSA personnel to collect and submit field data on inspections, incidents, and operations. It uses AI for automation and integrates with TSA systems for real-time reporting. dhs.gov

Vendor: Not specified; likely in-house or via contractors like Deloitte for IT support.

Contract Details: Part of TSA IT Operations and Maintenance Services (NEXUS) contract, Award ID pending (estimated $100 million, RFP in 2025). Covers mobile platforms and data collection tools. govconwire.com +1

Usage by Personnel: Used by TSA field agents for efficient data entry during screenings and audits.

10. Plan of Day Staff Optimization App (for TSA)

Description: A mobile-optimized tool using AI to optimize staffing schedules, shifts, and resource allocation based on real-time data like passenger volumes. Personnel access it via apps on devices for daily planning. dhs.gov

Vendor: Developed under TSA’s agile teams; potential vendors include Accenture or SAIC.

Contract Details: Linked to Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) BPAs, valued at $470 million total (recompeted 2022-2027). Includes mobile app development for human capital tools. fedscoop.com +1

Usage by Personnel: TSA managers and staff use it for operational efficiency at checkpoints.

Additional Notes

Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS 3.0): A $3 billion DHS-wide contract (RFP November 2025) for mobility support, including custom portals and apps for 150,000 lines. Not a specific app but enables mobile tool deployment across DHS, ICE, and TSA. govconwire.com +1

Mobile Security R&D Initiatives: DHS S&T contracts (e.g., BAAs worth millions) fund app vetting and secure development, influencing all agency mobile tools. dhs.gov +1

Challenges: Many apps lack full privacy assessments, and usage has raised civil liberties concerns amid DHS’s AI expansion (over 200 use cases). techpolicy.press +1 For verification, check SAM.gov or DHS AI inventory updates. This expands the list but may not capture classified tools. \ \

