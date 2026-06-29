Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
4h

MK-Ultra Hearing LIVESTREAM, 10am EDT

https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/mind-control-and-accountability-uncovering-the-truth-of-the-cias-mkultra-project/

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
8hEdited

Thank you for representing Targeted Justice. I hope you’re able to ask as many questions as you would like as you meet with some of the representatives.

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