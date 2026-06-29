MK-Ultra Hearings - Tomorrow!
https://oversight.house.gov/release/luna-announces-hearing-on-mkultra-experiments-and-its-impact-on-public-trust/
WHAT: “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments”
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Targeted Justice will be there early, before 8am. We’ll meet for TI interviews in front of the hearing room both BEFORE & AFTER the hearing. Dominic Halpin will be doing interviews.
DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Stephen Kinzer, Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University
Tom O’Neill, Investigative Journalist, Author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
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Get there 2 hours early if you want a seat.
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MK-Ultra Hearing LIVESTREAM, 10am EDT
https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/mind-control-and-accountability-uncovering-the-truth-of-the-cias-mkultra-project/
Thank you for representing Targeted Justice. I hope you’re able to ask as many questions as you would like as you meet with some of the representatives.