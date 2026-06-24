Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Dagmawi's avatar
Dagmawi
1d

Hello, Targeted Justice. I would like to thank you for your service. I am Ethiopian, but fled to Uganda. I have been suffering from heinous tortures since November 2016, while I was a graduate student in China. I can share to you how they abuse me and why I am targeted. I think, the hearing on Mk-Ultra is a good opportunity for all TIs. I hope you will coordinate committed TIs who reside in US to show up at the hearing and meet influential congress men and women. Thanks again!

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Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
1d

Thank you JESUS!

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