https://oversight.house.gov/release/luna-announces-hearing-on-mkultra-experiments-and-its-impact-on-public-trust/

WHAT: “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments”

DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Stephen Kinzer, Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University

Tom O’Neill, Investigative Journalist, Author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties

/

Get there 2 hours early if you want a seat.

/