MK-Ultra Hearings Announced
https://oversight.house.gov/release/luna-announces-hearing-on-mkultra-experiments-and-its-impact-on-public-trust/
WHAT: “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Experiments”
DATE: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
TIME: 10:00 a.m. EST
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Stephen Kinzer, Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University
Tom O’Neill, Investigative Journalist, Author of Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
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Get there 2 hours early if you want a seat.
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Hello, Targeted Justice. I would like to thank you for your service. I am Ethiopian, but fled to Uganda. I have been suffering from heinous tortures since November 2016, while I was a graduate student in China. I can share to you how they abuse me and why I am targeted. I think, the hearing on Mk-Ultra is a good opportunity for all TIs. I hope you will coordinate committed TIs who reside in US to show up at the hearing and meet influential congress men and women. Thanks again!
Thank you JESUS!