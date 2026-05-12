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Rohullah Mojaddedi's avatar
Rohullah Mojaddedi
15m

There are DEW weapons and EMF weapons inside the brazilian universities too and the security company handle and use them on the potential targets. when i was in undergaduate years in UFSM it was sulclean that had FBI and DHS contract. In UFU it is CIA as i saw JW guys always near the library with similar stalking pattern. The frequency they have been using on me recently is to induce fear, paranoia and anxiety while i am inside campus. They even use dogs on the targets that move around like robots and start behaving aggressively when they see the target. https://rohullahm.wordpress.com/2024/10/09/how-do-the-police-and-military-use-scents-and-neuroweapons-to-provoke-dogs-against-their-targeted-victims/

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
16m

Cowards! They gave no reason, they gave no new date - quite clearly they want no hearing. This is not far from admitting guilt.

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