MK-Ultra Hearing Postponed.
Is the MK-Ultra Hearing going to happen?
Targeted Justice just spoke with Rep. Luna’s Office this morning. 9:30am EDT. Staff member Brennan informed us that the hearing has been postponed. He could not provide a new date at this time.
This is the latest information that we have.
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We will post more information, if it becomes available.
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U.S. Universities with Directed Energy Research Centers
*Thanks to Sarah for this suggestion.
Several prominent US universities maintain dedicated research centers focused on directed energy (DE) technologies, such as high-energy lasers (HEL), high-power microwaves (HPM), atmospheric propagation, and related applications for defense, space, and industrial uses. These are primarily funded or partnered with DoD entities like AFRL or JDETO.
University / Website Link / Key Contacts
Penn State University
Center of Excellence in Directed Energy (CEDE)
Douglas H. Werner (Director, CEDE)
dhw@psu.edu
814-863-2946
Bed Poudel (Associate Director)
bup346@psu.edu
814-865-9857
University of Central Florida (UCF)
Martin C. Richardson (Founding Director) mcr@creol.ucf.edu
407-823-6819
Robert Bernath (Director, TISTEF Facility)
Robert.Bernath@ucf.edu
407-823-2066
University of Arizona
Center for Directed Energy (CDE)
Pavel Polynkin (CDE Director)
ppolynkin@optics.arizona.edu
520-621-2864
David W. Hahn (CDE Co-Director) dwhahn@arizona.edu
520-621-6595
University of New Mexico (UNM)
Directed Energy Center (DEC@UNM)
Edl Schamiloglu (Director)
edls@unm.edu
505-277-4423
Ganesh (Gunny) Balakrishnan (Associate Director)
gunny@unm.edu
505-272-7970
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There are DEW weapons and EMF weapons inside the brazilian universities too and the security company handle and use them on the potential targets. when i was in undergaduate years in UFSM it was sulclean that had FBI and DHS contract. In UFU it is CIA as i saw JW guys always near the library with similar stalking pattern. The frequency they have been using on me recently is to induce fear, paranoia and anxiety while i am inside campus. They even use dogs on the targets that move around like robots and start behaving aggressively when they see the target. https://rohullahm.wordpress.com/2024/10/09/how-do-the-police-and-military-use-scents-and-neuroweapons-to-provoke-dogs-against-their-targeted-victims/
Cowards! They gave no reason, they gave no new date - quite clearly they want no hearing. This is not far from admitting guilt.