Is the MK-Ultra Hearing going to happen?

Targeted Justice just spoke with Rep. Luna’s Office this morning. 9:30am EDT. Staff member Brennan informed us that the hearing has been postponed. He could not provide a new date at this time.

This is the latest information that we have.

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We will post more information, if it becomes available.

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U.S. Universities with Directed Energy Research Centers

*Thanks to Sarah for this suggestion.

Several prominent US universities maintain dedicated research centers focused on directed energy (DE) technologies, such as high-energy lasers (HEL), high-power microwaves (HPM), atmospheric propagation, and related applications for defense, space, and industrial uses. These are primarily funded or partnered with DoD entities like AFRL or JDETO.

University / Website Link / Key Contacts

Penn State University

Center of Excellence in Directed Energy (CEDE)

Douglas H. Werner (Director, CEDE)

dhw@psu.edu

814-863-2946

Bed Poudel (Associate Director)

bup346@psu.edu

814-865-9857

University of Central Florida (UCF)

Center for Directed Energy

Martin C. Richardson (Founding Director) mcr@creol.ucf.edu

407-823-6819

Robert Bernath (Director, TISTEF Facility)

Robert.Bernath@ucf.edu

407-823-2066

University of Arizona

Center for Directed Energy (CDE)

Pavel Polynkin (CDE Director)

ppolynkin@optics.arizona.edu

520-621-2864

David W. Hahn (CDE Co-Director) dwhahn@arizona.edu

520-621-6595

University of New Mexico (UNM)

Directed Energy Center (DEC@UNM)

Edl Schamiloglu (Director)

edls@unm.edu

505-277-4423

Ganesh (Gunny) Balakrishnan (Associate Director)

gunny@unm.edu

505-272-7970

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