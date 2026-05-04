MK-ULTRA Hearing on 13 May
Congresswoman Anna Luna
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MK-ULTRA Never Ended
Congresswoman Anna Luna (R-FL) has announced plans for hearings on MK-ULTRA on 13 May.
The Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, a subpanel of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, will hold a hearing.
If you are in the area of Washington DC and can attend - we encourage you to go.
Smart tip - try to get there early, or you will not get a seat. Building opens at 8am.
Our main message is - MK-ULTRA never ended. 300,000 U.S. civilians are being tortured and attacked today.
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Congressmen on the Task Force
Here is the current official membership.
Please call and also use the contact form.
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Example:
Honorable Congressman,
I am calling about the upcoming hearings on MK-Ultra. This horrific CIA torture program never ended. It continues today as an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code name ULTRA. General Derek O’Malley controls the funding for the program. Please help us shut it down.
Thank you.
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Chairwoman
Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL-13)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5961
Official Website: luna.house.gov (use contact form)
Ranking Member
Jasmine Crockett (D-TX-30)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-8885
Official Website: crockett.house.gov (use contact form)
Republican Members
Nancy Mace (R-SC-01)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3176
Official Website: mace.house.gov (use contact form)
Tim Burchett (R-TN-02)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5435
Official Website: burchett.house.gov (use contact form)
Lauren Boebert (R-CO-04)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-4761
Official Website: boebert.house.gov (use contact form)
Eric Burlison (R-MO-07)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-6536
Official Website: burlison.house.gov (use contact form)
Eli Crane (R-AZ-02)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3361
Official Website: crane.house.gov (use contact form)
Brandon Gill (R-TX-26)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-7772
Official Website: gill.house.gov (use contact form)
Democratic Members
Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3711
Official Website: krishnamoorthi.house.gov (use contact form)
Summer Lee (D-PA-12)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-2135
Official Website: summerlee.house.gov (use contact form)
Dave Min (D-CA-47)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5611
Official Website: min.house.gov (use contact form)
Stephen Lynch (D-MA-08)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-8273
Official Website: lynch.house.gov (use contact form)
Maxwell Frost (D-FL-10)
Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-2176
Official Website: frost.house.gov (use contact form)
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Who runs the Program for the CIA?
General Derek O’Malley
(O’Malley is likely an undercover CIA Officer - that’s how the CIA controls it…)
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More on O’Malley:
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If you truly want to shut down the targeting program - contact these Congressmen.
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General Derek O’Malley is likely an undercover CIA Officer - that’s how the CIA controls it…
The biggest take away I got from this was the Information Analysis Centers. It is truly bizarre to find out that our government is paying someone $10K a week to take photos of people stalker style. The IAC's were started by the UK government in 1971. They now form an intra-agency network that sort of lurks out there.... creepy.
11/06/25 Added.
Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM
4,717 views Nov 5, 2025
Pulling back the veil on the global Targeted Individual program—a sophisticated military-grade torture campaign of stalking and harassment with cutting-edge neuroweapons. Its tactics are akin to MKUltra & COINTELPRO and it's still in operation today, driving ordinary, innocent civilians to homelessness, suicide and maybe even murder.
Hear heartfelt testimonies from victims of 'government weaponization' and discover it's devastating impact on their lives. It’s not paranoia—it’s a cruel reality, and it could even be influencing you without your knowledge.