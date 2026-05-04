Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
8h

General Derek O’Malley is likely an undercover CIA Officer - that’s how the CIA controls it…

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
8h

The biggest take away I got from this was the Information Analysis Centers. It is truly bizarre to find out that our government is paying someone $10K a week to take photos of people stalker style. The IAC's were started by the UK government in 1971. They now form an intra-agency network that sort of lurks out there.... creepy.

11/06/25 Added.

Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM

4,717 views Nov 5, 2025

Pulling back the veil on the global Targeted Individual program—a sophisticated military-grade torture campaign of stalking and harassment with cutting-edge neuroweapons. Its tactics are akin to MKUltra & COINTELPRO and it's still in operation today, driving ordinary, innocent civilians to homelessness, suicide and maybe even murder.

Hear heartfelt testimonies from victims of 'government weaponization' and discover it's devastating impact on their lives. It’s not paranoia—it’s a cruel reality, and it could even be influencing you without your knowledge.

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