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James's avatar
James
1d

Unless someone's there to talk about targeted individuals then they'll just be talking about what happened in the past. Really to discredit anything happening now it seems. What Mk ultra WAS.

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NOLAArtist's avatar
NOLAArtist
1d

I know a group of targeted people. They all lived at the abandoned navy base in New Orleans- it was connected to the Philadelphia experiment. A good number of the habitants experienced voice to skull. Some realized the chattering voices were not coming from their own head and believed someone was torturing them.

A few of them thought the voices to be their angels that were there to help them. Then there were a handful that believed Demons were tormenting them.

It was an interesting experience spending time interviewing these people last year.

I believe without question these homeless people were targeted victims!

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