MK-Ultra Hearing LIVESTREAM

https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/mind-control-and-accountability-uncovering-the-truth-of-the-cias-mkultra-project/

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How many Terrorists have been Caught by the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)?

ZERO!

An FBI Agent testified under oath to Federal Judge Trenga in 2019, that the TSDB has never been used to prevent an act of terrorism.

Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-375

https://floridafamily.org/full_article.php?article_no=935

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4 OUT OF 5 AMERICANS BELIEVE THE “WEAPONIZATION” OF GOVERNMENT IS A SERIOUS THREAT

These findings come amid reports that the Department of Justice has “effectively shut down” its Weaponization Working Group that was established in February 2025 to review instances of politicized prosecutions by the DOJ.

https://joehoft.com/rasmussen-reports-polling-shows-more-than-4-5/

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