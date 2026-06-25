MK-Ultra Hearing LIVESTREAM
MK-Ultra Hearing LIVESTREAM
https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/mind-control-and-accountability-uncovering-the-truth-of-the-cias-mkultra-project/
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How many Terrorists have been Caught by the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB)?
ZERO!
An FBI Agent testified under oath to Federal Judge Trenga in 2019, that the TSDB has never been used to prevent an act of terrorism.
Civil Action No. 1:16-cv-375
https://floridafamily.org/full_article.php?article_no=935
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4 OUT OF 5 AMERICANS BELIEVE THE “WEAPONIZATION” OF GOVERNMENT IS A SERIOUS THREAT
These findings come amid reports that the Department of Justice has “effectively shut down” its Weaponization Working Group that was established in February 2025 to review instances of politicized prosecutions by the DOJ.
https://joehoft.com/rasmussen-reports-polling-shows-more-than-4-5/
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Unless someone's there to talk about targeted individuals then they'll just be talking about what happened in the past. Really to discredit anything happening now it seems. What Mk ultra WAS.
I know a group of targeted people. They all lived at the abandoned navy base in New Orleans- it was connected to the Philadelphia experiment. A good number of the habitants experienced voice to skull. Some realized the chattering voices were not coming from their own head and believed someone was torturing them.
A few of them thought the voices to be their angels that were there to help them. Then there were a handful that believed Demons were tormenting them.
It was an interesting experience spending time interviewing these people last year.
I believe without question these homeless people were targeted victims!