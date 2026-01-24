Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Ference's avatar
Steven Ference
5h

Sorry to hear about your attacks Richard, also thanks to Targeted Justice Team for fighting the big fight for freedom.

My targeting has increased , cooking me to a point of needing to drench the clothes I’m wearing nearly every hour, along with heat multiplying Chemicals (as the temperature of the day increases, it multiplies surrounding temperature of my environment) sprayed in my home and vehicle, being Summer in Australia 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 We’re experiencing extremely hot weather for several days, making it worse.

I’m also knocked out with Frequencies after grocery shopping in my car for food tampering and to spray my body with chemicals, same happens in my home watching TV, I’m knocked out several times through out the night, sprayed with chemicals needing to wash down immediately, also happenes in my bedroom when sleeping , even though i have security chains on doors and other precautions, Criminals still manage to gain entry to my bedroom. No foods can be kept at my residence, due to food tampering, need to shop everyday.

They’re attacking my hands severely for past few months along with my body organs.

These Criminals of Organised Stalking need to be made accountable ASAP.

All Happening in the

Land Down Under

“Australia” …🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺👍

Reply
Share
Andrea Gabriela Schweizer's avatar
Andrea Gabriela Schweizer
6h

I'm so sorry this is happening to you, Richard.

Yes, my targeting has increased as well. I'm here in Switzerland and the government criminals attack me with microwave weapons, so that I wake up in the morning with severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, balance issues and difficulties doing anything. I then have to stay in bed for 1-2 days, not being able to eat or drink anything. This is happening to me now every other week, approx. every 10 days.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture