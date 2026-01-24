The government criminals have increased the microwave attacks on Richard Lighthouse. Has your targeting increased?

It results in face swelling, severe headaches, nausea, nosebleeds, brain fog, short-term memory loss, balance issues, and difficulty walking.

Lighthouse calls it the “punching bag” attacks. Lasts for several hours at night with little sleep.

Yes - he is using shielding.

The swelling subsides after about 6 - 8 hours.

If you get the punching bag attacks, he recommends aspirin and whole milk, plain yogurt. It will settle your stomach and the calcium will help with calcium-depletion in the brain. Anti-inflammatories like turmeric and ginger also help.

For those of you that remember January 2023, he also received the same attacks when Targeted Justice filed the big lawsuit. The images were filed as part of our emergency injunction that crooked Judge Lee Rosenthal casually ignored.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice.

