Microwave Attacks on Richard Lighthouse
The government criminals have increased the microwave attacks on Richard Lighthouse. Has your targeting increased?
It results in face swelling, severe headaches, nausea, nosebleeds, brain fog, short-term memory loss, balance issues, and difficulty walking.
Lighthouse calls it the “punching bag” attacks. Lasts for several hours at night with little sleep.
Yes - he is using shielding.
The swelling subsides after about 6 - 8 hours.
If you get the punching bag attacks, he recommends aspirin and whole milk, plain yogurt. It will settle your stomach and the calcium will help with calcium-depletion in the brain. Anti-inflammatories like turmeric and ginger also help.
For those of you that remember January 2023, he also received the same attacks when Targeted Justice filed the big lawsuit. The images were filed as part of our emergency injunction that crooked Judge Lee Rosenthal casually ignored.
Sorry to hear about your attacks Richard, also thanks to Targeted Justice Team for fighting the big fight for freedom.
My targeting has increased , cooking me to a point of needing to drench the clothes I’m wearing nearly every hour, along with heat multiplying Chemicals (as the temperature of the day increases, it multiplies surrounding temperature of my environment) sprayed in my home and vehicle, being Summer in Australia 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 We’re experiencing extremely hot weather for several days, making it worse.
I’m also knocked out with Frequencies after grocery shopping in my car for food tampering and to spray my body with chemicals, same happens in my home watching TV, I’m knocked out several times through out the night, sprayed with chemicals needing to wash down immediately, also happenes in my bedroom when sleeping , even though i have security chains on doors and other precautions, Criminals still manage to gain entry to my bedroom. No foods can be kept at my residence, due to food tampering, need to shop everyday.
They’re attacking my hands severely for past few months along with my body organs.
These Criminals of Organised Stalking need to be made accountable ASAP.
All Happening in the
Land Down Under
“Australia” …🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺👍
I'm so sorry this is happening to you, Richard.
Yes, my targeting has increased as well. I'm here in Switzerland and the government criminals attack me with microwave weapons, so that I wake up in the morning with severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, balance issues and difficulties doing anything. I then have to stay in bed for 1-2 days, not being able to eat or drink anything. This is happening to me now every other week, approx. every 10 days.