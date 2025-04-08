https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/more-fbi-services-and-information/freedom-of-information-privacy-act/contact-the-record-information-dissemination-section-rids

Michael G. Seidel - The Face of FBI Corruption

Targeted Justice has numerous FOIA requests filed at the FBI. Not a single one has been completed according to FOIA law. Attorney Michael G. Seidel is the FBI Manager that is withholding information and blocking its release. TJ has 3 active lawsuits. We are not the only organization that has noticed his corruption. The Gateway Pundit ran a headline article on Monday exposing some of his corruption - “The Face of FBI Corruption.” TJ has filed many FOIA requests and criminal Seidel has been the main reason we cannot get any information.

“Michael G. Seidel, Section Chief of RIDS (Records Management Division, FBI), is not a bureaucrat. He is the regime’s professional liar, the FBI’s high priest of concealment, and the living proof that corruption doesn’t hide — it gets promoted.

He doesn’t serve the law. He smothers it. One FOIA denial, one redacted page, one perjured affidavit at a time.”

“In Ty Clevenger’s FOIA suit, the FBI — through Seidel — claimed they had “no records” on Seth Rich. No laptop. No emails. Nothing. Reality? They were sitting on a motherlode.

When exposed, Seidel didn’t admit to the lie. He pivoted. Suddenly, Rich’s laptop wasn’t a “record.” It was “just evidence” — somehow exempt from FOIA.”

“His filings aren’t honest attempts to comply with the law. They’re sabotage operations, paper bullets fired at the truth.

The old FBI spied on Trump and smeared whistleblowers. The new FBI hides laptops and lies to judges.”

“Michael G. Seidel isn’t a bureaucrat — he’s a federal saboteur with a badge and a mission: to bury the truth and destroy accountability. He burns evidence, lies under oath, and calls it national security.

He doesn’t manage records. He erases them. He doesn’t protect the people. He continues to protect the rot and the Biden regime. His job isn’t to serve justice. It’s to protect corrupt power.”

Michael.Seidel@ic.fbi.gov

He lied under oath. He perjured himself repeatedly. He has violated the President’s Executive order about Transparency. He has violated the President’s Executive Order about government censorship. These are serious crimes.

Please help us file complaints about Michael George Seidel at:

https://oig.justice.gov/hotline/submit_complaint

https://tips.fbi.gov/home

https://www.ic3.gov/

Assistant Section Chief Joseph Bender, is likely involved in these crimes as well. Joseph.Bender@ic.fbi.gov

Interview with Attorney Ana Toledo - Wednesday, in Spanish.

NIH Paper on Directed Energy Weapons

Abstract: Since 2016, there has been an increase in reported cases of intelligence officers and diplomats hearing pulsing sounds and experiencing neurophysiologic and cognitive symptoms. These varied and often intense symptoms manifest in ways similar to a traumatic brain injury (TBI) but without inciting trauma. Known formerly as "unconventionally acquired brain injury" (UBI), these events are now labeled "anomalous health incidents" (AHIs). Investigations of these incidents suggest reasons to be concerned that a specific type of neuroweapon may be the cause-a directed energy weapon (DEW). Neuroweapons that target the brain to influence cognition and behavior are leading to a new domain of warfare-neurowarfare. The implications and resultant stakes, especially for the Special Operations community, are significant. This article focuses specifically on the implications of DEWs as a neuroweapon causing UBIs/AHIs for military medical practitioners and suggests using a comprehensive strategy, analogous to that of chemical warfare or other weapons of mass destruction (WMD), to improve our preparedness for the medical repercussions of neurowarfare.

Source: PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35877979/

