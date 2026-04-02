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Alexis Rodriguez's avatar
Alexis Rodriguez
4d

I bet, indeed, the best AI, MK-Synth Neuro weapons are being kept secret for the moment the NWO take over is needed (progressive stages of accomplishment, most likely before, during, and after a Police-State-Marshall Law strategy is successfully reached...aka as a coup).

These hidden forces trigger "the chessboard game of power" (via the politicians-mil they own, compromise, and the decadence they are fostering)¹, while allowing others to believe the synth toys being shown to the masses and the children ("utility factor", most of the times), is the ultimate "marvel."

Make believe...

Very sorry for the missing scientists...

I have a book exploring this subject (in this case, deaths associated to scientists related 2 the defense industry, "An Open Verdict", by Tony Collins).

Well, most of the times, I don't believe in "coincidences" (much less when the people involved, missing or dead, might have carried deadly secrets).

Good day, Alexis ✨️✨️

(¹) the new bloodline of traitors, mass murderers, enslavers, child rapists, "Roman Emperors", so to speak...

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Roberto Fuly de Matos's avatar
Roberto Fuly de Matos
4d

It needs to be said what the scientists were killed for. And about the disappearances, you're right. Disappearances are a tragedy until the victims are found...

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