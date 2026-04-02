MI6 Whistleblower Exposes Secret Government Programs And Mass Mind Control
MI6 Whistleblower Exposes Secret Government Programs And Mass Mind Control. Targeted Justice has been saying this since 2018.
MI6 is like the C1A in England. Skip forward to 6:35.
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Nine Top-Level Scientists Die Or Go Missing
https://amgreatness.com/2026/03/30/something-dark-is-going-on-nine-top-level-scientists-die-or-go-missing-in-past-year/
When seven of nine scientists connected to a single defense laboratory disappear or die within a year—the statistical odds of chance are very small.
What we’re seeing is likely a suppression triggered by policy shifts on UAP disclosure and the exposure risk posed by physics breakthroughs.
This is not about extraterrestrials—it’s about control of technologies that could change the technologies of the modern world.
These are not random tragedies. They are data points on the frontier where science touches power—and the powers that be, want control.
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I bet, indeed, the best AI, MK-Synth Neuro weapons are being kept secret for the moment the NWO take over is needed (progressive stages of accomplishment, most likely before, during, and after a Police-State-Marshall Law strategy is successfully reached...aka as a coup).
These hidden forces trigger "the chessboard game of power" (via the politicians-mil they own, compromise, and the decadence they are fostering)¹, while allowing others to believe the synth toys being shown to the masses and the children ("utility factor", most of the times), is the ultimate "marvel."
Make believe...
Very sorry for the missing scientists...
I have a book exploring this subject (in this case, deaths associated to scientists related 2 the defense industry, "An Open Verdict", by Tony Collins).
Well, most of the times, I don't believe in "coincidences" (much less when the people involved, missing or dead, might have carried deadly secrets).
Good day, Alexis ✨️✨️
(¹) the new bloodline of traitors, mass murderers, enslavers, child rapists, "Roman Emperors", so to speak...
It needs to be said what the scientists were killed for. And about the disappearances, you're right. Disappearances are a tragedy until the victims are found...