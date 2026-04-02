MI6 Whistleblower Exposes Secret Government Programs And Mass Mind Control. Targeted Justice has been saying this since 2018.

MI6 is like the C1A in England. Skip forward to 6:35.

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Nine Top-Level Scientists Die Or Go Missing

https://amgreatness.com/2026/03/30/something-dark-is-going-on-nine-top-level-scientists-die-or-go-missing-in-past-year/

When seven of nine scientists connected to a single defense laboratory disappear or die within a year—the statistical odds of chance are very small.



What we’re seeing is likely a suppression triggered by policy shifts on UAP disclosure and the exposure risk posed by physics breakthroughs.



This is not about extraterrestrials—it’s about control of technologies that could change the technologies of the modern world.



These are not random tragedies. They are data points on the frontier where science touches power—and the powers that be, want control.



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Friday



THE GAVEL

Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EST / 7 PM CST

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

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