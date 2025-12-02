Merry Christmas from Targeted Justice!
English & Spanish
Podcasts & Conference Calls
December 1 – December 8, 2025
Wednesday, December 3rd
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
First Thursday of Every Month (4 December)
WAEVS: Women Against Electronic Violence and Surveillance.
https://tievents.org/events/waevs-call/
Time:
9 PM EST, 8 PM CST, 6 PM PST
Host: WAEVS
This months topic:
Medical Resources from Medical Research.
While the call is designed for women, we welcome others to join as invited guests.
📧 To request a guest spot, email: justicetexas@proton.me
Ways to Join
Phone: Dial (605) 313-5857, then enter Access Code: 5450089#
Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/waevs
Friday, December 5th
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times:
12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST
Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Sunday, December 7th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Bob Gettman. Discussion on Morgellon’s Syndrome
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
If you’ve ever wished you could do something — anything — to push back, here’s your chance. TargetedArmy.org shows you exactly how to take action immediately.
