Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxis Richards's avatar
Maxis Richards
10m

If you’ve ever wished you could do something — anything — to push back, here’s your chance. TargetedArmy.org shows you exactly how to take action immediately.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
15m

Merry Christmas ☃️❄️

Thank you 🌜

Missing my biologiske twins very much🙏🏼

From Elisabeth Mohr Wiland

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture