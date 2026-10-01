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OD's avatar
OD
Oct 4

I am reposting … i beleive very relevant to us… re lack of legislation in use of AI : Edward Snowden discusses the different ai frameworks, and the lack of legislation and accountability with curent law models regarding AI. I might add up as long everyone keeps narrative of typing input data on keyboard for data interception, and not talking about neural brain data misuse from remote systems like bci, wban,nanotechnology in correlation with ai, we aren’t solving the main issue regarding remote mind reading technologies…. - written by NanoAugment01

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Matt G NY-LI's avatar
Matt G NY-LI
Oct 2

If they have you on neural monitoring all those countermeasures are useless for the most part. White noise might help you sleep though. A noisy environment will provide the same sound interference you'd expect, but they can interpret your inner speech!

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