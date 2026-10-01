Mercy
It's about an AI powered justice system (an AI judge) who tries certain crimes in only 1.5 hours, in order to save money. The AI judge program was designed to bring unbiased (non-corrupt) justice back to LA. If you click link below, you can watch the short 2-minute trailer for this film.
https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/mind-control-movie-review-mercy-with-chris-pratt?
https://www.jchristoff.com/blog/mind-control-movie-review-mercy-with-chris-pratt?
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Some Countermeasures for Illegal Surveillance
These are some of the things that Julian Assange used while in the Embassy of Equador. They Deep State was constantly spying on him, using staff to place microphones and cameras, and trying to kill him.
White-noise machines to defeat listening devices. You can also use an AM Radio to generate white noise. Set the tuning in-between stations, and listen to the white noise.
Meetings in the women’s bathroom with faucets running.
Suspicion that new cameras installed in late 2017 recorded audio. (Hidden microphones were actually placed in a fire extinguisher and the toilet.)
Stickers on windows intended to interfere with laser microphones operated from outside.
NOTES:
There is no single loudness for white noise that reliably defeats surveillance. It depends on the microphone, where it is, and whether it is listening to air or to a surface.
Ordinary speech is about 60 dB at one meter, and closer or louder talk is higher. To mask that speech in the same air volume, broadband noise usually has to be at least as loud as the speech in the frequencies that carry intelligibility, roughly 300 Hz to 3 kHz. In practice that means the noise at the microphone needs to be on the order of the voice level or louder. A machine that reads 50–55 dBA across a room often will not cover a conversation happening next to a hidden mic; one that is uncomfortably loud right beside the mic may.
That only applies to a microphone in the air. Other devices ignore room noise:
A contact or spike mic on a wall or pipe picks up structure-borne sound. Airborne white noise in the room does little unless it also shakes that surface.
A laser or other optical mic reads vibration of a window or object. Steady airborne noise helps only if it vibrates the pane enough to bury the speech vibration. In the Ecuador embassy case, Assange’s white-noise machine did that well enough that the team outside had to change technique; loudness in the room was not the whole story, coupling into the glass was.
A mic outside a closed, sealed room may hear almost none of an internal speaker.
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I am reposting … i beleive very relevant to us… re lack of legislation in use of AI : Edward Snowden discusses the different ai frameworks, and the lack of legislation and accountability with curent law models regarding AI. I might add up as long everyone keeps narrative of typing input data on keyboard for data interception, and not talking about neural brain data misuse from remote systems like bci, wban,nanotechnology in correlation with ai, we aren’t solving the main issue regarding remote mind reading technologies…. - written by NanoAugment01
If they have you on neural monitoring all those countermeasures are useless for the most part. White noise might help you sleep though. A noisy environment will provide the same sound interference you'd expect, but they can interpret your inner speech!