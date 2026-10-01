White-noise machines to defeat listening devices. You can also use an AM Radio to generate white noise. Set the tuning in-between stations, and listen to the white noise.

Suspicion that new cameras installed in late 2017 recorded audio. (Hidden microphones were actually placed in a fire extinguisher and the toilet.)

NOTES:

There is no single loudness for white noise that reliably defeats surveillance. It depends on the microphone, where it is, and whether it is listening to air or to a surface.

Ordinary speech is about 60 dB at one meter, and closer or louder talk is higher. To mask that speech in the same air volume, broadband noise usually has to be at least as loud as the speech in the frequencies that carry intelligibility, roughly 300 Hz to 3 kHz. In practice that means the noise at the microphone needs to be on the order of the voice level or louder. A machine that reads 50–55 dBA across a room often will not cover a conversation happening next to a hidden mic; one that is uncomfortably loud right beside the mic may.

That only applies to a microphone in the air. Other devices ignore room noise: