Update on the megaphone

Demonstration video - the megaphone shrieks when it encounters an EMF device

A. Our research suggests that more than 50% of the general population show signs of anomalous Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) in their body.

B. There should not be any measurable EMF readings in anyone.

C. You cannot fake an Electromagnetic Field.

The megaphone acts like a simple scientific instrument.

It is composed of a circular magnet with a ring of wires, and a diaphragm that vibrates with the local electromagnetic and acoustic fields.

ATTN: FBI, DOJ, and DHS

Why do your personnel have so many EMF readings?

Who authorized the implanting of these devices?

Did they consent?

Intelligence agencies and our military have been compromised.

Someone has alot of explaining to do...

Do the Test

Inexpensive megaphones can be found online for about $15. Walmart, Sporting Goods, Ebay, Tool Stores, etc.

If you had multiple COVD shots - the illegal graphene content can explain some of the readings. But what about the different frequencies? It suggests that a simple device might be present...

We suggest the following possible steps:

1. Thoroughly scan your entire body, and mark the locations on the diagram. See our newsletter of 13 August 2023. Record the frequency of the megaphone when it detects something - use an online spectrum analyzer, such as

https://www.compadre.org/osp/pwa/soundanalyzer/

2. Use an electric massager pen to confirm the presence of a device.

3. Try a neodymium magnet, to see if it "pulls."

4. Get an ultrasound or xray of the area. Ultrasound is less expensive and more secure.

5. Find a plastic surgeon in your city, that will remove it. You will need to make some phone calls. Don't be shy. Tell the nurse that you have an ultrasound image and want it removed. We suggest older, experienced plastic surgeons that have their own office and can do minor surgeries in their office. The whole procedure can be done in minutes.

6. Save the device that is removed, in a sealed container.

7. Contact TJ and share the details.

Mark the locations.

Electric massager pen - can be used to confirm the presence of a device

Targeted Justice is not a medical firm and does not offer medical advice. Please consult a medical doctor. The FDA has not evaluated our statements or content.

