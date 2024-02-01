Ana Toledo’s 2021 CT scan showing multiple implants in her brain. Notice the 2 implants near the top of her brain. She did not consent to these implants or have prior knowledge. There is also a third larger implant, which is too far from the surface to detect. Ana says that with an electric massager pen, she can “feel” the 45 degree hole that was drilled into her brain, to place the implant.

/

Richard Lighthouse uses a megaphone on Ana, to prove that these 2 implants in the top of her brain can be detected. Video - 1 minute.

The first tone is about 1,270 Hz (forward) and the second is 1,220 Hz, indicating that these two implants are similar, but not the same.

/

Some comments have been made that this is simple “feedback.” Wrong.

Then why are there areas on the body that produce no sound at all? If it was simple feedback, then it would produce sound everywhere, and on everyone. All it needs is a reflecting surface. Then why does it produce different frequencies on different body areas? Then why do some people show no detections at all? Because they have not been vaxxed, and they have no detectable implants. Clearly not a “feedback” problem. Go ahead, be an ostrich… / Clearly, there is something being detected. And the lack of interest at the Intelligence Agencies and the Pentagon suggests they have been compromised. We need some brave men that swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution to stand up... /

Targeted Individuals, as well as many people in the general population are being illegally and non-consentually implanted. We need Doctors and Hospitals to be aware of this illegal practice, and the guilty charged and prosecuted.

/

Medical Instructions

TJ has prepared a medical instructions letter, that we suggest for your doctors and hospitals, before any surgery or procedure.

Please note: Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult a medical doctor for advice. The FDA has not evaluated our statements or newsletter content.

/

/

If we have helped you, please consider upgrading your subscription to PAID.

/

/