https://web.archive.org/web/20220603005840/https://www.targetedjustice.com/uploads/1/1/6/3/116323993/sat-ter1.pdf

Are you taking Medical Advice from a Computer Programmer?

Hard to believe that intelligent TI’s would accept engineering, medical or legal advice from a computer programmer. But some TI’s are doing it.

Do you also ask your hairdresser for dental advice?…

Lawyers must be licensed to practice in your state.

TI’s - Please stop calling Attorney Ana Toledo. We have 21,000 members and subscribers. She cannot possibly provide individual consultations. Do the math.

She is swamped with work to free ALL TI’s. She cannot focus on just you. She is not licensed to practice in your state. She cannot give you legal advice. She is already working 80+ hours/week. Find an attorney in your state. There are free legal clinics in your state. There is a lawyer referral service with the Bar Association in every state. Look it up.

The Deep State has placed military officers into Federal Judge positions.

You can’t make this up.

General Mitchel Neurock is currently a Federal Magistrate Judge in Corpus Christi, Texas.

https://www.txs.uscourts.gov/page/united-states-magistrate-judge-mitchel-neurock

He is also still reporting to the Pentagon:

https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/1474912/mitchel-neurock/

How can you get an impartial ruling from a Judge that is subject to the orders of his superior officer, and possibly the Deep State? Is the Deep State planning for military tribunals?

Judge Neurock was stationed in Iraq in 2006. Liaison Officer, Central Criminal Court of Iraq, Baghdad, Iraq. The US Military was committing war crimes by using white phosphorus munitions. He knew about the treaties signed by the US Government and swore an oath to abide by those treaties. It was his job to know about the U.S. Constitution, International Treaties, and rules of law.

Fallujah, Iraq (2004): The U.S. military admitted using white phosphorus during the November 2004 offensive in Fallujah. It was employed as an incendiary weapon to dislodge insurgents from entrenched positions, often referred to as "shake and bake" tactics, combined with high explosives.

Judge Neurock worked with the District Attorney in Houston in 2019, and refused to consider the reasonable Mandamus Petition of Targeted Justice. He refused to even investigate it. It was denied without any explanation whatsoever. Just like he did to the Iraqi civilian casualties burned with white phosphorus.

He violated Federal Law. He violated his sworn oath to the U.S. Constitution. He violated International Treaties under the Geneva Conventions. He is a war criminal and should be prosecuted as one.

