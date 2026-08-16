Mary Maxwell

Mary Maxwell is on the ballot for the US Senate in the Republican primary of Sept 8, 2026 - New Hampshire. Please support her.

She is an inspiration to all TI’s!!

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New General to be Head of Space Force

Lt. Gen. Douglas A. “Doug” Schiess is the successor to Gen. B. Chance Saltzman as Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force. He was confirmed by the Senate in early August 2026 and is scheduled to formally assume the role (and receive his fourth star) at a change-of-responsibility ceremony on September 3, 2026. Schiess previously served as Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations and as the first commander of U.S. Space Forces–Space.

https://hype.aero/cluster/schiess-confirmed-as-third-spa/253fe5ab-3d38-4f57-a877-2487073ed337/

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