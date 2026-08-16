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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
10h

Holy Stromboli, Ms Toledo. Thanks for the promo. If any TI's wish to see my stuff, it's at

www.ConstittionAndTruth.com, or here at substack under the name MaxwellM.

I have never (YET) been targeted but I saw, with my own eyes, one person getting targeted (with heat) in 2010, and one getting gang stalked. And that friend, and I, were also "street theatre'd."

I am willing to testify in court as to that evidence, small though it may be.

By the way, two of the men, who played a part in the street theatre, parked their car where I was able to read the license plate. I later showed it to a knowledgable person who told me that because it had a double letter and double number (which I now forget but like 44PP67), it was a signal to police to not get involved. (That was Massachusetts.) The gang stalking I saw was in San Diego.

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
11h

Thank you for information

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