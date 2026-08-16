Mary Maxwell for US Senate - New Hampshire
Mary Maxwell
Mary Maxwell is on the ballot for the US Senate in the Republican primary of Sept 8, 2026 - New Hampshire. Please support her.
She is an inspiration to all TI’s!!
/
New General to be Head of Space Force
Lt. Gen. Douglas A. “Doug” Schiess is the successor to Gen. B. Chance Saltzman as Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force. He was confirmed by the Senate in early August 2026 and is scheduled to formally assume the role (and receive his fourth star) at a change-of-responsibility ceremony on September 3, 2026. Schiess previously served as Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations and as the first commander of U.S. Space Forces–Space.
https://hype.aero/cluster/schiess-confirmed-as-third-spa/253fe5ab-3d38-4f57-a877-2487073ed337/
/
Holy Stromboli, Ms Toledo. Thanks for the promo. If any TI's wish to see my stuff, it's at
www.ConstittionAndTruth.com, or here at substack under the name MaxwellM.
I have never (YET) been targeted but I saw, with my own eyes, one person getting targeted (with heat) in 2010, and one getting gang stalked. And that friend, and I, were also "street theatre'd."
I am willing to testify in court as to that evidence, small though it may be.
By the way, two of the men, who played a part in the street theatre, parked their car where I was able to read the license plate. I later showed it to a knowledgable person who told me that because it had a double letter and double number (which I now forget but like 44PP67), it was a signal to police to not get involved. (That was Massachusetts.) The gang stalking I saw was in San Diego.
Thank you for information