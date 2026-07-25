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Patricia Robinett's avatar
Patricia Robinett
10h

Thought you'd like to know we've hit the "Mafia Boss" videos on YouTube... Kerth Barker described in his memoirs that his "ex-Nazi (CIA trained) nanny" gave him a stuffed bear as a gift; it kept "talking" to him in the middle of the night - until he took it to the fireplace and burned it. Teddy bears have been used as 'monitoring & communication devices" from the 1950s. Kerth always thought the bear was 'possessed', as he was trafficked by a Luciferian group; I was more convinced that it was an early "intelligence community" device... used to spy on and terrorize a young child. I believe Kerth was 5 at that time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hq_rVVDObR4 - This video features a "communication teddy bear" used to also administer "the Havana syndrome" electrical to children... mainstream now, y'all - share the link far and wide. :)

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
14h

My biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a whisleblowere all over the world and also a telegrafist for PET / FET militær

The did Havana syndrom on me and my Only biological twins in 2017 and before that they let Tobias Jeppe Bagge a person I never was married to or live with have full custody over my Only biological twins Anora and Asbjørn in 2013 korruption and evil, stupid and cruel people in the Danish Goverment and Court

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