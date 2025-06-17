97% of TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” The TSDB has never been used to stop an act of terrorism. Many small children, as young as 3 years old - are placed on the list. Outrageous.

Stop the secrecy. Stop the fraud.

Sooner or later - it will happen.

There are hundreds of corporations that have access to the complete TSDB list. They are provided a daily update from NCIC - which is part of the FBI.

There are more than 18,000 police and sheriff departments that receive the daily update from NCIC.

All it takes is one brave soul to leak it onto the internet. And we will have the complete list with all of our names.

The list itself is a Constitutional violation and a violation of Federal Law. It did not comply with HSPD-6. The names in Handling Code 3 & 4 are placed on the list without “Reasonable Suspicion” or “Probable Cause.” The FBI Agents at the Terrorist Screening Center continue to lie about the list, how it is compiled, and how it is used.

Michael Glasheen is the current Director of the renamed Threat Screening Center (TSC). He is a liar, that is violating our Constitutional Rights, under the 1983 Civil Rights Act and the Bivens Case.

Secret treaties with more than 60 countries have been signed. These treaties were never approved by the U.S. Senate - which is required by the Constitution.

We need a brave soul. Put the word out. Make the leak happen.

Please post the entire TSDB list on the internet.

STOP the secrecy and fraud.

