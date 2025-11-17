Magnet Signs for Car or Truck
Magnet sign for your car or truck. BestOfSigns.com
https://web.archive.org/web/20220603005840/https://www.targetedjustice.com/uploads/1/1/6/3/116323993/sat-ter1.pdf
Or you can make your own, in a pdf file. Download OpenOffice - it’s free. Use the Presentation program - it is similar to Powerpoint.
Podcasts & Conference Calls
November 17 - 23, 2025
Wednesday, November 19th
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X:
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Sunday, November 23rd
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring Special Guest
Derrick Robinson (President - PACTS, International)
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Please correct the time for the Gavel. It is at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST.
You are a wonderful and well-organized community! But if even you can't unite with communities in other countries, then the number of victims worldwide will only increase and the situation will worsen. I sincerely suggest that we unite global efforts to have a chance to bring this to light!