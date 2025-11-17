Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana Toledo's avatar
Ana Toledo
2h

Please correct the time for the Gavel. It is at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brady AAA's avatar
Brady AAA
3h

You are a wonderful and well-organized community! But if even you can't unite with communities in other countries, then the number of victims worldwide will only increase and the situation will worsen. I sincerely suggest that we unite global efforts to have a chance to bring this to light!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture