Looking for a Job? Job-hunting advice for TI's...
Looking for a Job?
We recommend that TI’s looking for a job - concentrate on small companies. The medium-sized and large companies will use a background check. You will be identified as a “suspected terrorist” because your name appears on the TSDB.
Utilize small boutique headhunters that focus on small companies.
Don’t use email - the criminals will block it.
Walk in ready for an interview and leave your resume at small companies.
Ask Grok.com :
Please provide a list of 20 small companies in zip code 10101, that might be looking for my expertise.
Analog is the way to beat digital criminals.
It works.
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I think this is good advice overall in an environment where employers are struggling to find local help that are real humans instead of frauds and scams being run by people in foreign countries. I recommend doing a search based on zip code and don't look strictly for brick and mortar. There are excellent companies that are not wasting money on obvious or overt commercial office space. I know of several excellent local firms that have offices, but they are not overt. You would never find them in commercial spaces, and you would not find them by a walkaround. No public posted signs I have been looking for staff and could train someone also if they had the right attitude and aptitude.
Being local is the key though. If you get treated like dirt for showing up in person and seeking to convey to an employer that you are looking for local employment, then move on. There's no reason for someone making a legit inquiry to be treated like dirt. Just yesterday I encouraged a guy to call and talk to me about the job when he had applied initially and then I responded. He responded back saying that he thought maybe he was not qualified for the job. I told him to call me anyhow because you never know unless you have the convo. He did not call. His loss.
You could also leverage contact form on a company's website.