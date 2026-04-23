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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
26m

THANK YOU!

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Tracy Sanders's avatar
Tracy Sanders
32m

I think this is good advice overall in an environment where employers are struggling to find local help that are real humans instead of frauds and scams being run by people in foreign countries. I recommend doing a search based on zip code and don't look strictly for brick and mortar. There are excellent companies that are not wasting money on obvious or overt commercial office space. I know of several excellent local firms that have offices, but they are not overt. You would never find them in commercial spaces, and you would not find them by a walkaround. No public posted signs I have been looking for staff and could train someone also if they had the right attitude and aptitude.

Being local is the key though. If you get treated like dirt for showing up in person and seeking to convey to an employer that you are looking for local employment, then move on. There's no reason for someone making a legit inquiry to be treated like dirt. Just yesterday I encouraged a guy to call and talk to me about the job when he had applied initially and then I responded. He responded back saying that he thought maybe he was not qualified for the job. I told him to call me anyhow because you never know unless you have the convo. He did not call. His loss.

You could also leverage contact form on a company's website.

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