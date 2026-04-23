Looking for a Job?

We recommend that TI’s looking for a job - concentrate on small companies. The medium-sized and large companies will use a background check. You will be identified as a “suspected terrorist” because your name appears on the TSDB.

Utilize small boutique headhunters that focus on small companies. Don’t use email - the criminals will block it. Walk in ready for an interview and leave your resume at small companies. Ask Grok.com : Please provide a list of 20 small companies in zip code 10101, that might be looking for my expertise.

Analog is the way to beat digital criminals.

It works.

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