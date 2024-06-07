Lockheed Death & Torture Factory

Lockheed war-mongers promote the GPS satellites as war machines. These are the satellites that track the top of your head, and have Vircator beam weapons installed on the satellite frame.

These satellites are built in Waterton, Colorado, not far from Schriever base.

Lockheed continues it’s reign as the world’s largest corporate death factory…

No company in the world, kills more people each year with their weapons.

https://vimeo.com/showcase/5783034/video/458327589

Another TI Video - Please share everywhere

https://x.com/i/status/1798802863369371736

Targeted Action 2024

Targeted Individuals will meet on Aug. 28-30, 2024 to demand an end to the highly illegal Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP) that tortures over 400k Americans & 6MM around the world, with U.S. taxpayer money. Ongoing #CrimesAgainstHumanity are perpetrated by the #CIA & #USSpaceForce from Colorado, USA to the world.

Updates: https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Sign Up: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

Former WEF alumni Dennis Meadows

Dennis Meadows, co-author of “Limits to Growth,” talks about the globalist elites’ plan for depopulation. Don’t forget the interview in which Meadows said, “I hope the depopulation will occur in a civil and peaceful way.”

This also explains the globalists’ anti-human climate agenda and the demonic thirst for World War III. It’s all part of the same strategy to eliminate 70 percent or more of the world population.

“Legal Aspects of the Targeting Program”

Also Attorney Joey Caldarera.

Don’t miss this live broadcast featuring six attorneys discussing the legal aspects of the targeting program. Hosted by Sarah Westall and Todd Callender, the symposium promises valuable insights and information.

Start Times:

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 11:00 AM – 11:50 AM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 10:00 AM – 10:50 AM

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 9:00 AM – 9:50 AM

Tune in on TODAY:

https://tinyurl.com/vaxxchoice

"Here's to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes... because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do."

-- Steve Jobs

