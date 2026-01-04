Market Capitalization - 22 November 2016 ( in $Billions)

LLD1: Currently listed and traded.

LLD2: Currently listed and traded.

LLD3: Historically listed (referenced in LSE trading summaries around 2013), but delisted.

LLD4: Historically listed (referenced in LSE trading summaries around 2013), but delisted.

LLD5: Currently listed and traded.

LLD6: Currently listed and traded.

LLD7: Historically listed (referenced in LSE trading summaries up to around 2016), but delisted.

LLD8: Historically listed (referenced in LSE ticker lists up to around 2016), but delisted.

Based on historical and current records, LLD3, LLD4, LLD7 and LLD8 were listed on the London Stock Exchange as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) for preferred share series of Lloyds Banking Group PLC. This means it falls under U.S. laws including FCPA and RICO. And SEC violations. There is no statute of limitations for FRAUD.

Who handles the most of the money and assets for the Rockefeller’s and Rothschilds? Lloyds Banking Group in London.

LLD1, LLD2, LLD3, etc - traded on the London Stock Exchange. This group of stocks represent more than $2 Quadrillion dollars in assets, hidden by deceptive filings at the London Stock Exchange. The true number of shares is misrepresented.

Executive Directors

Charlie Nunn: Group Chief Executive (appointed August 2021)

William Chalmers: Chief Financial Officer (appointed August 2019)

Non-Executive Directors

Sir Robin Budenberg CBE: Chair (appointed to Board October 2020; Chair since January 2021)

Nathan Bostock: Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc and Lloyds Bank GmbH (appointed August 2024)

Sarah Legg: Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed December 2019)

Amanda Mackenzie LVO OBE: Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed October 2018)

Harmeen Mehta: Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed November 2021)

Cathy Turner: Senior Independent Director (appointed to Board November 2022; Senior Independent Director since September 2023)

Chris Vogelzang: Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed June 2025)

Catherine Woods: Independent Non-Executive Director (appointed March 2020)

Note that subsidiary boards (e.g., for Lloyds Bank plc and Bank of Scotland plc) include some overlapping and additional members, but the above is the primary board for the group.

Most of these executives likely reside in the London area. Headquarters is 25 Gresham Street in London.

