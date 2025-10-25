Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
5h

Maine Wire is a good source of info. Blackrock and Blackstone now buying up electrical grids. It is so out of control, fraudulent and clear criminal activity allowed by our government to loot everything. Elizabeth Nickson's substack so helpful also. You don't have to agree with everything but she shows the receipts on the great taking fraud under the guise of "green."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nj's avatar
Nj
25m

Did you report this to FBI? Or some other one?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture