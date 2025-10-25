Fig 1. Yahoo Finance Stock listings. Banking stocks with information that was available – 14 November 2016. Note that most of the banking stocks have been hidden and show up at the bottom of the list with blank values. The hiding and alteration of this information constitutes massive fraud.

Under SEC Rule 10b-5, the CEO can be personally sued for fraud, if all information about a company is not provided for transparent stock transactions and valuation of the price of shares.

In February 2017, Verizon acquired Yahoo Operations for $4.83 billion USD – my data was gathered in late 2016. Coincidence? The new valuations went way down. In my opinion, this was partly done to hide the historical stock data that was held under the Yahoo Financials section, as the information was very damaging to the global stock fraud - that continues to be manipulated by these wealthy families. From these listings, it is clear that the London Stock Exchange and the Mexico City Stock Exchange are the primary holders of fraudulent and hidden assets.

Fig 2. Lloyds Banking Group - many listings are hidden or deleted. 14 Nov 2016. Note the ridiculous Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio in column 3, more than 600,000.

How does a Financial Auditor review this?

How does a financial auditor determine the true number of outstanding shares for a listed stock on the London Stock Exchange?

Let’s ask Grok…

To determine the true number of outstanding shares for a listed stock on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), a financial auditor follows a structured set of procedures aligned with UK auditing standards (e.g., ISA (UK) standards) and regulatory requirements under the Companies Act 2006, the UK Listing Rules, and guidance from bodies like the Financial Reporting Council (FRC). The goal is to verify the accuracy, completeness, existence, and proper disclosure of share capital in the company’s financial statements, ensuring it reflects the “true” figure by cross-checking internal records against independent sources to identify any misstatements, errors, or fraud. Outstanding shares are calculated as total issued shares minus any treasury shares held by the company itself.Key auditing procedures include:Review of foundational and authorizing documents: The auditor examines the company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association to confirm the authorized share capital limits, then inspects minutes from board of directors’ and shareholders’ meetings to verify approvals for any issuances, allotments, redemptions, buybacks, or other changes during the period. This ensures all transactions were properly authorized and helps trace the net changes to outstanding shares.

Examination of the share register and capitalization table: The auditor inspects the statutory register of members (shareholders’ register) to confirm it accurately lists all shareholders, share classes, and holdings, reflecting the current outstanding shares. Any discrepancies, such as duplicate entries or unrecorded transfers, are investigated. For LSE-listed companies, where shares are often dematerialized and held in systems like Euroclear UK & International (formerly CREST), the auditor reconciles the register with depository records.

Third-party confirmations: Where the share register is maintained by an external registrar or transfer agent (common for listed companies, e.g., Computershare or Equiniti), the auditor obtains direct written confirmation from them regarding the number of shares issued, outstanding, and any treasury shares. This independent verification is crucial for substantiating the “true” figure beyond the company’s internal assertions.

Reconciliation with regulatory filings and disclosures: The auditor verifies the reported outstanding shares against the company’s most recent Confirmation Statement (CS01) filed with Companies House, which includes a mandatory statement of capital detailing the total shares by class, nominal value, and any unpaid amounts. For LSE-listed companies, they also review Regulatory News Service (RNS) announcements for any notifications of changes in issued share capital (required under LSE rules for events like allotments or buybacks). Discrepancies between these public filings and internal records must be resolved.

Substantive testing of transactions: For any changes in share capital during the audit period, the auditor traces supporting evidence, such as share certificates, allotment forms (e.g., SH01 for new issuances), transfer deeds, and bank statements to confirm receipts from share issuances or payments for buybacks. They also test for completeness by vouching a sample of transactions and ensuring no unrecorded events (e.g., via cutoff testing around year-end).

Assessment of assertions and risks: The auditor evaluates key financial statement assertions—existence (shares are real), completeness (all shares are recorded), accuracy/valuation (correctly counted and valued), and presentation/disclosure (properly classified in the balance sheet and notes). Risks like overstatement for fraudulent purposes or errors in complex transactions (e.g., share options or conversions) are addressed through analytical procedures, such as comparing current outstanding shares to prior periods and market data.

Compliance and disclosure checks: Finally, the auditor ensures compliance with IFRS/UK GAAP for financial reporting and LSE/Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules for ongoing disclosures. This includes confirming that treasury shares are deducted correctly and that the balance sheet equity section accurately reflects outstanding shares, with notes disclosing weighted averages for EPS calculations.

These procedures provide reasonable assurance of the true outstanding shares figure. If material issues arise, the auditor may qualify their opinion or require adjustments. For large or complex LSE-listed entities, this process often involves specialists for areas like dematerialized securities.

We suspect there are many brokers and traders at Blackrock, Vanguard, and State Street that know about this fraud. Ask around…