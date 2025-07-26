List of Accomplishments

What has Targeted Justice done since 2017?

- More than 8 years of research

- 160+ tabs of research on our website

- 600+ Newsletters published

- 21,000+ members and subscribers

- 200,000+ page views each month. (2 million+ page views each year)

- 4 active lawsuits against the Deep State criminals (thank you Ana!)

- 300+ videos on Rumble with 18 channels & multiple languages. https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

- Hundreds of Digital Warriors working on social media. https://x.com/TargetedJustice

- Hundreds of researchers, worldwide that are constantly sending us updates, tips, research, and new information - far more than anyone can do alone.

- TJ is the only organization with a team of medical doctors, licensed attorneys, university professors, and media professionals.

- If it's an issue for Targeted Individuals - we discussed it. See Newsletters & Website.

We are the world’s leading organization for Targeted Individuals.

Some News Releases by Targeted Justice since 2017:

(Use the search function in our newsletter to get details)

1. Schriever Base operations - we were the first to identify it. See our Latest News for January 2018, video, diagrams, and website tab. https://targetedjustice.com/treason-at-schriever

2. Identified numerous "portals," or elevator banks that access the underground bases, including CIA's Operations at Denver Airport. RL published an ebook on it. See Newsletter for 19 July 2025.

3. Vircator weapon - we identified the name and US Patent - 2018.

We also provided the technical paper published by Titan engineers, admitting they designed and built these weapons, under contract to the USAF and SDIO.

https://targetedjustice.com/timeline

4. We provided the frequencies for the vircator weapons that are used to harm you. 3920 - 3935 MHz, Vircator, US Patent 4,345,220

5. Lockheed Sunnyvale (Lockheed Missiles & Space Co. LMSC) - we identified the company that helped to establish the satellite-based tracking and surveillance system, beginning around 1960. We also identified the Strategic Defense Initiative Organization (SDIO) under President Reagan, as the funding source for developing the vircator weapons that are now used on civilians globally. Today, they have offices directly on Schriever Base.

https://targetedjustice.com/treason-at-schriever

6. Lockheed Littleton, Colorado - we provided the company and the location where the monster GPS satellites are built, which includes illegal tracking and surveillance capabilities. Lockheed Martin, 12257 S Wadsworth Blvd, Littleton, CO 80127

7. Satellite Tracking on your head - we provided the methods for the illegal tracking system. A gauss meter and signal analyzer was used to prove it.

See our Newsletter for 16 March 2025.

See our videos on Signal Analyzers: https://rumble.com/c/c-981517

8. We provided the frequencies, 3600 - 3750 MHz used to track your precise location, using 4 or more Lockheed and Boeing GPS satellites. See our diagrams.

9. TJ was the first organization to provide a timeline of the development of these primary weapons, including GPS tracking, V2K microwave beam signals, Vircator weapons, Cell Tower beamforming weapons, and the companies that developed them. https://targetedjustice.com/timeline

10. TJ identified the FBI's TSDB as the database used to collect names for the targeting program. Many TI's were blaming the FreeMasons, the Pope, the Mafia, the Russians, the Mormons, etc - anything except the CIA. (That's called mind control) In the United States, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) stated that all Non-Investigative Subjects were nominated by FBI Field Offices.

See our Newsletter for 20 July 2025.

We also proved the TSDB is used during a traffic stop. See our newsletter of 10 August 2024, “Silent Hit.”

11. Standard Nomination Form - We provided a copy of the form and credible references. See Newsletter 9 June 2025.

12. We provided the titles and names of FBI Agents, "Targeting Officer", "Targeting Analyst," and "Intelligence Analyst" that nominate Targeted Individuals to the TSDB. This is done illegally by sending nominations directly to the NCTC, bypassing the required Constitutional review. Newsletter for 8 August 2023.

We also provided the names of private corporations that are illegally performing this service, under contract to the FBI, DHS, and Pentagon.

13. Megaphone discovery and proof - another TJ first. Massive implanting of the entire population is being performed. See Newsletters for 30 January 2024 & 1 February 2024. https://targetedjustice.com/implants

14. Fusion Center involvement - we provided the reports from Brennan Center and a Senate Subcommittee. We also exposed Infragard, Citizen Corp, and Neighborhood Watch as part of the illegal gangstalking activities, funded by DHS and FBI. https://targetedjustice.com/gangstalking

15. Illegal Foreign Treaties signed by Intelligence Agencies with foreign governments. We broke this story as well. None of the Treaties were approved by the US Senate. Newsletter for 8 July 2025.

16. Org chart of the Deep State. No other group has provided an organizational chart for the Deep State. See our diagrams.

17. Cell Towers and panel antennas - how they are used as a weapon system. We reported it first. Newsletters for 23 March 2022, 13 July 2022, 4 July 2023, 28 July 2023, etc.

18. How to identify weaponized cell towers. We broke that story. 4 panel antennas. Newsletter for 23 March 2022.

19. Digital Beamforming from cell towers. We provide the references and the companies involved. And the actual computer chips, US Patents, and manufacturers. Newsletter for 13 July 2022.

20. Satellite communications from Schriever Base. We provided the diagrams, technologies, patents, and the methods.

https://targetedjustice.com/treason-at-schriever

https://targetedjustice.com/timeline

21. The electric pen test for detecting possible implants. Another first. Newsletter for 27 March 2022.

22. The ear cup test. Simple test for proving cell tower tracking of TI's.

Newsletter for 25 January 2024.

A stethoscope can be used to listen on others. We were first on that as well.

23. Identified Rohde & Schwarz as one of the companies making the 60 GHz weapon that suffocated victims in their hospital bed, during the pandemic. The weapons are mounted in cell towers and murdered thousands of people. The weapon blocks the uptake of oxygen in the lungs causing suffocation.

Newsletter for 14 November 2022.

24. We were the first to provide an effective method for reducing your gangstalking. It works. See our newsletter for 16 July 2024.

25. Fake gall bladder “emergency” surgeries. Used for illegal implants - always get a 2nd and 3rd opinion. Place a metal object on yourself as a marker during the xray - so they can’t use someone else’s bad xray. Newsletter for 22 January 2024.

Provided a Medical Letter to use with Doctors and Hospitals. This will help prevent illegal implants. Newsletter on 31 August 2023.

27. Organized the largest TI rally in history - we did that too. https://targetedjustice.com/2024targeted-action

28. Provided proof of Havana Syndrome for civilians. Thank you Dr Ber!

https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber

29. Established First Registry for Civilian victims of Havana Syndrome. Thank you Dr Ber! https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber

30. First to provide proof of MAC addresses used on TI's. Thank you Dr Ber!

31. First Medical Symposium with 5 Medical Doctors describing the Targeting program. Thank you Dr Ber!

https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html

32. First Legal Symposium with 6 Attorneys discussing the legal aspects of the Targeting program. Thank you Ana Toledo!

https://rumble.com/v508xtq-the-legal-aspects-of-targeting-symposium.html

33. We provided the list of illegal Treaties that are used to distribute the TSDB worldwide. See our newsletter for 8 July 2025.

34. We provide an annual review each December. Newsletter for 22 December 2024.

We don't just make allegations. We back it up with scientific instruments, evidence, and references.

Use the search function in our newsletter to find details on these topics.

If we have helped you, please consider a donation:

https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

Libel, Slander, & Doxxing

Targeted Justice continues to receive false and defamatory accusations from a small number of people in the community. These false statements tend to be directed at our leadership team and Targeted Justice.

DEFAMATION IS AGAINST THE LAW IN EVERY STATE. Libel and slander are against the law in every state. If you are not familiar with the laws in your state - you might want to read up?

In Texas it is under: Texas Civil Practice, Chapter 73 - Libel.

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CP/htm/CP.73.htm

You are certainly entitled to your opinions… however, under State laws in every state, you are NOT entitled to defamation and slander. If you forward an email that contains defamation or libel - you might be sued for it.

It is interesting how these critics “overlook” the accomplishments of Targeted Justice. See our Newsletter of 28 June 2025 for a list of our accomplishments. It far exceeds what any person or organization has done for the TI Community.

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing involves the use of NON-PUBLIC, personally identifying information AND to be a crime, must be used in a explicit, specific threatening way to injure or kidnap someone. This might be a car license plate, a personal cell phone number, etc. - but it must be NON-PUBLIC information. County property records are PUBLIC RECORDS, and by definition - DOES NOT involve doxxing.

Look yourself up on http://fastpeoplesearch.com - to see what is publicly available about you. If you can find it on the internet - anyone in the world can see it, and it is probably considered public information. Data Brokers obtain and sell this information, often from government records. This is also public information - zabasearch.com, publicdata.com, and many others.

For Doxxing to be a CRIME:

1. It must involve NON-PUBLIC information.

2. It must involve an explicit threat to injure or kidnap someone.

3. It must be a TRUE THREAT as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Targeted Justice has never doxxed anyone. Nor have we intended to threatened anyone. Our leadership statements against violence have been repeatedly listed on the website, newsletters, social media, and ebooks.

We have used PUBLIC RECORDS to expose the criminal activities of government officials. The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly - this is FREE SPEECH.

What is FREE SPEECH when criticizing government officials?

“One of the prerogatives of American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures — and that means not only informed and responsible criticism but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”

— U.S. Supreme Court, Baumgartner v. United States, 1944.

Yes - TJ can criticize government officials, and expose their corruption. And we will continue to do so. We will continue to use public records and public information, and publish it. We are a news media organization as defined by Federal Law.

It is perfectly legal.

